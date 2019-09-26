26.09.2019 23:35:00

Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, Nov. 1

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1, to review its third quarter 2019 financial results.

Portland General Electric's third quarter 2019 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on Nov. 1. 

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director of investor relations and treasury.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Nov. 1 through Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET. To access the recording, call 855-859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 7055399.

About Portland General Electric Company
Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a fully integrated energy company that serves approximately 888,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 51 cities in Oregon. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, reliable energy to Oregonians. With more than 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to building a cleaner, more efficient energy future. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. For more information, visit portlandgeneral.com.

SOURCE: Portland General Company

For more information please contact:
Andrea Platt, PGE, 503-464-7980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-friday-nov-1-300926544.html

SOURCE Portland General Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:18
Vontobel: derimail - Frankreichs Grosskonzerne mit 50% Barriere
13:30
Gold gibt im Zuge eines festen US-Dollar deutlich nach
09:04
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
07:46
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare Europa & Getränkeindustrie
25.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Newmont Goldcorp Corp
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Auswirkungen hat ein steigender Goldpreis auf Minenwerte
Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Credit-Suisse-Aktien setzen Abwärtsbewegung weiter fort
Bitcoin sackt deutlich ab - Marke von 8'000-Dollar zeitweise gerissen
Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?
US-Indizes macht im Plus Feierabend -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Lizenz entzogen: Wie geht es weiter bei CannTrust?
Sunrise kann UPC Schweiz ohne Auflagen übernehmen - Sunrise- und Swisscom-Aktien leicht im Plus
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Kuros-Aktie schiesst mehr als 50 Prozent hoch: Kuros gibt vollständige Markteinführung von MagnetOs bekannt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen ohne einheitliche Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung am Donnerstag positiv. An der deutschen Börse arbeitete sich der DAX weiter vor. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB