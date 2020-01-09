09.01.2020 02:00:00

Portland General Electric schedules earnings release and conference call for Friday, Feb. 14

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 14, to review its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results.

Portland General Electric's fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on Feb. 14. 

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director of investor relations and treasury.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. ET. To access the recording, call 855-859-2056 (toll-free US/Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 9667769.

About Portland General Electric Company:Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 892,000 customers in 51 cities, has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donate more than $4 million annually to support nonprofits and schools. In addition, employees and retirees log more than 45,000 volunteer hours annually. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.

SOURCE: Portland General Company

For more information please contact:
Andrea Platt, PGE, 503-464-7980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-friday-feb-14-300984015.html

Wall Street beendet Tag im Plus -- SMI etwas leichter -- DAX verlässt Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Die Iran-Krise bleibt am Mittwoch im Blick der Anleger: Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte Verluste, während der DAX zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger optimistisch. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben im Mittwochshandel nach.

