28.10.2020 23:00:00

Portland General Electric declares dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2020, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 40.75 cents per share.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or before January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2020. 

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2019, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $4.7 million and volunteered 32,900 hours with more than 700 nonprofits  across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/newsroom.

Media Contact:
Brianne Hyder
Corporate Communications
Phone: 503-464-8596

Investor Contact:
Jardon Jaramillo
Investor Relations
Phone: 503-464-7051

