Portland General Electric Aktie 2507640 / US7365088472
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01.05.2026 11:07:52
Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Drops In Q1
(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $45 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $879 million from $928 million last year.
Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $45 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $879 Mln vs. $928 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Portland General Electric Co
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Portland General Electric legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Portland General Electric legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)