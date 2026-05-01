Portland General Electric Company Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $45 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $879 million from $928 million last year.

Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $879 Mln vs. $928 Mln last year.