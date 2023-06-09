|
09.06.2023 15:53:08
Portfolio company Disc Medicine presents positive initial data from Phase 2 BEACON trial at EHA
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Arix Bioscience plc
Portfolio company Disc Medicine presents positive initial data from Phase 2 BEACON trial at EHA
LONDON, 09 June 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a transatlantic venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, notes that its portfolio company, Disc Medicine, today announced preliminary findings from its Phase 2 open-label BEACON trial evaluating bitopertin, an orally administered glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) inhibitor, in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP) at the European Haematology Association (EHA) 2023 Congress in Frankfurt, Germany.
The initial trial data from the BEACON study demonstrated consistent decreases in protoporphyrin IX (the disease-causing metabolite in EPP), significant increases in reported sunlight tolerance and improvements in measures of patient quality of life.
The BEACON trial is a randomised, open-label, parallel-arm trial enrolling up to 22 patients with EPP or XLP at trial sites in Australia. This trial was designed to assess changes in levels of PPIX, as well as measures of photosensitivity, quality of life, and safety and tolerability.
Robert Lyne, CEO of Arix Bioscience, said: We are very encouraged by the positive data from the BEACON trial. This is an important clinical milestone for the company and a major development for patients who suffer from erythropoietic protoporphyria. We look forward to supporting Disc Medicine as they continue to advance the BEACON study through clinical development. We are also thrilled that Disc are achieving these important clinical milestones less than two years after our initial investment, demonstrating a success of our strategy in action.
The announcement can be accessed on Disc Medicines website at: https://www.discmedicine.com/ and the full text of the announcement from the company is contained below.
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
Disc Medicine Press Release:
Disc Presents Positive Initial Data from Phase 2 BEACON Trial of Bitopertin in Patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) at European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Congress
Jun 09, 2023
WATERTOWN, Mass., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, today presented preliminary findings from its ongoing, Phase 2 open-label BEACON trial evaluating bitopertin, an orally administered glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) inhibitor, in patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP) at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 Congress in Frankfurt, Germany. The initial trial data demonstrated consistent decreases in PPIX, significant increases in reported sunlight tolerance and improvements in measures of patient quality of life.
Were delighted to share these initial, positive data from BEACON, which provide the first clinical evidence supporting our therapeutic hypothesis of bitopertin in EPP. Over the next 12 months, we plan to build on this momentum with a series of additional clinical read-outs across our portfolio, said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc Medicine. This is an important moment for Disc as a company, and I want to extend my gratitude to our team, collaborators, and most importantly, the patients and families participating in BEACON.
We are excited to share these initial data from the BEACON trial, where we observed consistent and sustained suppression of PPIX, the disease-causing metabolite in EPP, in patients treated with bitopertin, said Will Savage, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Disc Medicine. Importantly, this reduction translated into significant improvements in the time that patients can spend in sunlight without reporting pain or symptoms related to their disease. Were encouraged by the data and plan to present additional data at the end of the year.
The BEACON trial is a randomized, open-label, parallel-arm trial enrolling up to 22 patients with EPP or XLP at trial sites in Australia. This trial was designed to assess changes in levels of PPIX, as well as measures of photosensitivity, quality of life, and safety and tolerability. Subjects are randomized to receive either 20 mg or 60 mg of bitopertin once-daily for 24 weeks, after which patients have the option of continuing in an open-label extension of the trial for up to an additional 24 weeks. The trial is ongoing and these data reflect initial data from 15 subjects enrolled as of the data cutoff of May 8, 2023, with a range of treatment durations from 18 days to 6 months. Due to batch processing of samples, the data cutoff for PPIX data was April 7, 2023.
Highlights of the initial data presented:
These data were presented at the European Hematology Association 2023 Congress in Frankfurt, Germany and the poster is available on the EHA Congress platform at www.ehaweb.org.
Management will host a call to review the presented data on Friday, June 9th at 7:30 am ET. Please register for the event on the Events and Presentations page of Discs website (https://ir.discmedicine.com/).
About Bitopertin
Bitopertin is an investigational agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide. Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.
About Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP)
About Disc Medicine
|
