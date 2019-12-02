02.12.2019 18:14:00

Porter Escapes vacation packages have new online home at flyporter.com

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Porter Escapes vacation packages are now available on the Porter Airlines website, flyporter.com. This new integration provides a seamless approach to combining Porter flights with hotels and local attractions. A carefully-curated list of partners makes it easy for travellers to save when building custom getaways.

Porter Escapes vacation packages are now available on the Porter Airlines website, flyporter.com. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines)

"Porter Escapes has always offered a unique range of travel options, including sophisticated urban getaways, seasonal ski trips and golf vacations," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Integrating Porter Escapes with the main airline site opens this product up to a much wider range of customers."

Created in 2012 to sell vacation packages paired exclusively with Porter Airlines flights, Porter Escapes offers a wide variety of flight and hotel combinations, carefully curated to provide a premium travel experience for exceptional value. Porter Escapes packages include hotels, city tours, ski packages, car rentals and more with one simple reservation.

Booking Porter Escapes packages also provides travellers with perks, including Hertz promo codes on car rentals and VIPorter points for loyalty program members. Travellers can book their escape starting from one night online at flyporter.com, directly through a Porter Escapes Travel Planner by calling (855) 372-1100, or with a travel agent. 

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Flight and hotel packages are available from Porter Escapes at www.porterescapes.com, or call (855) 372-1100 for more information. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

