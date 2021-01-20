SMI 10’955 0.7%  SPI 13’596 0.8%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’916 0.7%  Euro 1.0777 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’620 0.7%  Gold 1’859 1.0%  Bitcoin 31’144 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8906 0.2%  Öl 56.6 1.1% 

Neues Exchange Traded Product - CoinShares Physical Bitcoin (BTC) ETP - wird auf SIX Swiss Exchange mit einem TER von nur 0.98% gelistet. -w-
20.01.2021 15:15:00

Port Logistics Group welcomes Happy Returns to their Whiplash Partnership Integrations Network

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group (PLG), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services is announcing its new partnership with returns management provider Happy Returns, adding to its rapidly expanding Whiplash partner integration network.

PLG/Whiplash Logo (PRNewsfoto/Port Logistics Group)

This partnership caters to growing consumer expectations for a straightforward online returns process, as well the new-found reliance on ecommerce brought about by the in-store retail restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pairing of Whiplash's seamless integration capabilities and Happy Returns' nationwide box-free return drop off network makes for an intuitive and affordable approach to reverse logistics.

"Effective returns management has never been more important for merchant profitability," said David Sobie co-founder and CEO of Happy Returns. "More online shopping means more returns, and greater demand for box free return drop off in order to satisfy shoppers and reduce costs for merchants."

While no retailer enjoys dealing with an influx of returns, this process has become a significant touchpoint for consumers in recent years - brand loyalty in ecommerce is increasingly dictated by whether merchants can respond effectively to this less-than-desirable outcome. 

"The post-purchase customer experience is often regarded as an afterthought in ecommerce, meaning it's not unusual for consumers to feel let down by complex or unwieldy returns processes," says Ryan Powell, Senior Vice President, Whiplash. "Naturally, this isn't good for merchants' retention rates."

"That's why we're really excited to partner with Happy Returns and to aid retailers in providing the best possible returns management experience for their brand. With the backing of their return portal software, drop off network and efficient reverse logistics, Happy Returns will help Whiplash to make the process more seamless than ever."

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns provides the operating system for ecommerce returns, including return portal software, a return drop off network and integrated reverse logistics. Shoppers are able to return online purchases box free for an immediate refund or exchange at over 2,500 Return Bars nationwide. All items bulk-ship inside eco-friendly, reusable boxes—leveraging low carrier rates and aggregated shipping to create economies of scale—to Happy Returns' regional Return Hubs, where they are sorted, dispositioned, and processed. Merchants using Happy Returns' full offering average 20% cost savings, a 94 NPS, 50% program adoption, and up to 2X higher exchange rates. For more information, visit www.happyreturns.com.

About Whiplash Merchandising Inc.

Port Logistics Group (PLG), one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, announced its acquisition of Whiplash Merchandising, Inc in April of 2019. Now a PLG company, Whiplash Merchandising Inc. is an ecommerce technology company providing best-in-class integration, order management system (OMS) and warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities to emerging brands. Whiplash enables the digital, omnichannel supply chain with fulfillment technology that transforms complex retail requirements into fail-safe instructions for warehouse employees worldwide. For more information, visit: www.whiplashfulfillment.com.

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/port-logistics-group-welcomes-happy-returns-to-their-whiplash-partnership-integrations-network-301211399.html

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 86.02
2.97 %
Lonza Grp 591.20
1.93 %
The Swatch Grp 259.70
1.92 %
CS Group 12.40
1.85 %
Sika 247.20
1.60 %
Roche Hldg G 318.90
0.22 %
Geberit 558.40
0.18 %
Nestle 100.68
0.08 %
Alcon 64.80
0.00 %
Swiss Re 83.36
-0.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:41
2021: Die UBS-Jahresfavoriten in einem Produkt
11:04
Vontobel: Cloud-Computing - Motor für Globalisierung, Innovation und Effizienz
11:00
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
09:16
Pharmawerte verhindern stärkeres Minus
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Netflix-Zahlen überzeugen: Netflix-Aktie vorbörslich mit Kurssprung
Vor Amtseinführung von Biden: Dow fester erwartet -- SMI freundlich -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
EU-Kommission will Euro als Weltwährung stärken
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Amtseinführung von Biden: Dow fester erwartet -- SMI freundlich -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach einem etwas verhaltenen Start zeigen sich der heimische Markt und die deutsche Börse nun deutlicher nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen auf. An der Wall Street werden Gewinne erwartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit