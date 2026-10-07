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07.10.2026 14:21:48

Porsche Unveils Strategy Through 2035, Targets 15% Long-Term Operating Return

(RTTNews) - Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (P911.DE, P911.HM), an automotive and financial services business, on Wednesday presented its new "Sportwagenschmiede '35" strategy through 2035 at its Capital Markets Day.

The company targets medium-term Group sales of 41 billion euros to 45 billion euros, a Group operating return on sales of 10% to 15% and an Automotive net cash flow margin of 9% to 12%.

Porsche targets a long-term Group operating return on sales of 15% and an Automotive net cash flow margin of 12%.

The company plans to lower its break-even point to below 200,000 vehicles through cost reductions and a leaner organisation.

Porsche plans to reduce its overall workforce by 25% in the medium term, with a strategic target of 30%, while management positions are expected to decline by 40%.

The company plans to increase the average selling price of its top-range models by about 20% and expand its presence in higher-margin D and E segments.

Porsche expects investment and research and development spending to decline significantly in the medium term following the expected peak in 2026.

The company plans to launch at least one brand-defining new product annually by 2030, including new 718 models and a new B-segment SUV.

Porsche also targets a dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of consolidated net income.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG is 0.52% lesser at EUR 42.31 on the XETRA.

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Trading Signals: Givaudan: Auf den Geschmack gekommen

Der Aromen- und Duftstoffhersteller hat sich zuletzt vom breiten Markt absetzen können. Mit den Neunmonatszahlen könnte Givaudan den nächsten Schub nach oben auslösen.

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Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’364.10 19.15 SCBOJU
Short 14’627.29 13.93 SJBE8U
Short 15’172.68 8.95 S8UB1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’773.34 07.10.2026 14:15:39
Long 13’220.40 19.98 SPBS5U
Long 12’921.19 13.93 SJYBLU
Long 12’359.38 8.95 SC4B0U
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