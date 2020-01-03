03.01.2020 20:43:00

Porsche Posts Record U.S. Retail Sales in 2019

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA), importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan model lines, today announced December retail sales rose 15.8 percent from a year ago to 4,733 vehicles. For the full year, the total was 61,568 or a gain of 7.6 percent from 2018 – marking 10 consecutive years of annual growth. The record goes hand-in-hand with new highs in customer experience. For the first time, Porsche ranked no. 1 in two key J.D. Power Studies in the same year: the 2019 Customer Service Index and 2019 Sales Satisfaction Index.

Record sales of 61,568 cars in 2019 marks 10 consecutive years of growth for Porsche in the U.S.

A decade of consistent growth is a fitting way to kick off the 70th anniversary this year of Porsche's beginnings in North America, which started in 1950 with the first three cars sold by New York dealer Max Hoffman.

"It's now my honor, 70 years after those first steps, to be part of the Porsche team that delivered over 60,000 new cars in the U.S. last year," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "Porsche has evolved over time, from building one exciting roadster to offering a full range of models developed on the track for everyday use. All of our cars remain the sports car of their segments – and the same is true as we enter a new era with the first U.S. deliveries of the all-electric Taycan in December."

December retail sales were led by the latest generation of the Cayenne, up 7.2 percent from a year ago, and the refreshed Macan, which gained 24.5 percent in the same period. The Panamera also enjoyed year-end demand, gaining 78.3 percent in December from the same month last year.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 2,681 vehicles in December, up 17.7 percent year-over-year. For 2019, CPO sales were up 8.9 percent with 25,102 deliveries.

Model

December Sales

Year-to-Date


2019

2018

2019

2018

ALL 911

663

789

9,265

9,647

ALL 718

191

237

3,880

5,276

ALL TAYCAN

130

0

130

0

ALL PANAMERA

592

332

6,625

8,042

ALL CAYENNE

1,482

1,383

19,001

10,733

ALL MACAN

1,675

1,345

22,667

23,504

GRAND TOTALS

4,733

4,086

61,568

57,202


About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA
Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 191 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porsche | facebook.com/porsche

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at http://press.porsche.com/

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porsche-posts-record-us-retail-sales-in-2019-300981004.html

SOURCE Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

