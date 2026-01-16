Porsche 2025 Car Deliveries Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Porsche (P911.DE) said it delivered a total of 279,449 cars to customers around the world in 2025 compared to 310,718 for the previous year, a decline of 10 percent. Deliveries of the Macan totaled 84,328 units, up 2 percent, with fully electric versions accounting for over half at 45,367 vehicles.

"After several record years, our deliveries in 2025 were below the previous year's level. This development is in line with our expectations and is due to supply gaps for the 718 and Macan combustion-engined models, the continuing weaker demand for exclusive products in China, and our value-oriented supply management," said Matthias Becker, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.