18.05.2023 01:01:00

Porotech Unveils the World's First Monolithic Full Color MicroLED Displays

Full color microdisplay achieved on a single panel marks a new industry milestone

News Highlights:

  • The world's first single-panel, full-color microdisplay suitable for augmented reality (AR) applications, based upon Porotech's Dynamic Pixel Tuning® (DPT®) technology.
  • The new innovative active-matrix 0.26-inch microLED display offering 1280x720 resolution, utilizes a proprietary driving method developed by Porotech that rapidly displays red, green and blue light to enable a full-color RGB display and richly saturated colors.
  • Full color native microLED displays can now be unlocked with a single LED epitaxial growth and a one-step wafer-to-wafer bonding to the CMOS backplane removing key microLED manufacturing barriers.
  • Last year, at Display Week 2022 where the company first demonstrated its game-changing Dynamic Pixel Tuning technology, Porotech won the coveted Innovation Zone Award. This year, Porotech hopes to build on that success by unveiling the World's First Monolithic Full Color MicroLED Display based on DPT.

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Porotech, a global leader in microLED and Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, announces the world's first single-panel, full-color microdisplay suitable for augmented reality (AR) applications. The microdisplay is based on Porotech's groundbreaking Dynamic Pixel Tuning® (DPT®) technology, where DPT microLED pixels can emit any visible color when driven with a specific current density. Porotech will be unveiling the 0.26-inch monolithic full-color microdisplay, along with an AR development platform, during the SID Display Week in Los Angeles from 21-26 May 2023.

Having already demonstrated how a DPT pixel can create a full range of visible colors, Porotech is now unveiling the new innovative active-matrix 0.26-inch microLED display offering 1280x720 resolution, which utilizes a proprietary driving method developed by Porotech that rapidly displays red, green and blue light to enable a full-color RGB display and richly saturated colors.

Removing key manufacturing barriers

Based on existing backplane technology, the 3.5-micron microLEDs are fabricated on a 4.5-micron pixel pitch. Porotech's microLEDs emitter size can be larger while keeping the resolution because subpixels are no longer required. With Porotech's DPT technology, full color native microLED displays can now be unlocked with a single LED epitaxial growth and a one-step wafer-to-wafer bonding to the CMOS backplane. This removes complex and low yield manufacturing barriers inherent with alternative approaches.

In response to the future of Displays

MicroLEDs represent the leading viable solution for the future of displays in AR glasses, offering benefits such as improved brightness, energy efficiency, contrast ratio, longer device lifetimes, reduced display size, along with greater pixel densities and resolutions. Many AR developers have been eagerly searching and waiting for a single-panel full-color solution with high pixel density and minimum form factor.

Porotech founder and CEO Tongtong Zhu said:" This new single panel full color microdisplay marks a significant milestone for Porotech and the entire microLED industry, as only DPT pixels can meet the specification, performance, reliability, and cost required for AR glasses. Also, Porotech's DPT technology opens the market for additional display applications using microLEDs beyond AR/VR including smart watches, smart phones, tablets, flat panel TVs to large panel displays for commercial outdoor signage.

We welcome potential partners and customers to co-develop and design monolithic full color microdisplay panels, projectors and light engines for next generation AR glasses or any other display applications that can leverage Porotech's DPT technology".

Additional Resources

The DPT pixel offers a groundbreaking solution that does not compromise on pixel density and achieves full color with non-optimized backplane designs. DPT pixel architectures can be implemented in monolithic display architectures or as discrete devices that can be mass transferred for direct-view LED applications. To learn more about the DPT technology check out the white papers by clicking the link below (registration required).

Dynamic Pixel Tuning: Game Changing Technology

Dynamic Pixel Tuning for Small Area Displays

Dynamic Pixel Tuning for Large Area Displays 

Porotech is a micro-LED pioneer and global gallium nitride (GaN) material technology developer, headquartered in Cambridge (UK), with offices in Hsinchu (Taiwan) and Chandler, Arizona (USA). Focused on next-generation display applications, Porotech's game-changing PoroGaN® technology platform enables ultra-small and efficient micro-LED chips which can emit all colors of the visible spectrum with a single GaN material system. For more information, visit: www.porotech.com

Contact

Email: PR@porotech.com
Tel: +44 1223 973 860

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079559/Porotech_Video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079817/Porotech.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1808117/Porotech_Logo.jpg

The world’s first single-panel, full-color microdisplay suitable for augmented reality (AR) applications, based upon Porotech’s Dynamic Pixel Tuning® (DPT®) technology. (PRNewsfoto/Porotech)

(PRNewsfoto/Porotech)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porotech-unveils-the-worlds-first-monolithic-full-color-microled-displays-301827889.html

SOURCE Porotech

