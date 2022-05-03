Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.3%  SPI 15’428 0.1%  Dow 33’129 0.2%  DAX 14’039 0.7%  Euro 1.0301 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’761 0.8%  Gold 1’868 0.3%  Bitcoin 36’988 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9787 0.1%  Öl 106.0 -1.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

04.05.2022 01:01:00

Porotech Unlocks A World First In Micro-LED Dynamic Pixel Tuning

The long-awaited fully tuneable colour on a single pixel achieves a new industry milestone

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porotech, a pioneer in micro-LED and GaN-based semiconductor material technology, will be unveiling DynamicPixelTuning™ on its PoroGaN® microdisplay platform at the Display Week event in California next week. The breakthrough makes it possible to create full-colour or tuneable-colour displays using identical pixels from a single wafer – achieving colour uniformity, while eliminating complex fabrication processes.

Porotech’s display demonstrating the tuneable-colour DynamicPixelTuningTM technology

The innovation is set to accelerate the commercialisation of micro-LEDs, mini-LEDs and LEDs to deliver next-generation display products for AR/MR/VR applications, smart wearable devices, smart displays and large-scale direct view displays.

Porotech is the first in the world to unlock dynamic colour tuning of LED chips and pixels. Its PoroGaN platform makes it possible for each individual tiny LED on an epiwafer to emit all colours of the visible spectrum.

At this stage, the Porotech proof-of-concept displays are tuneable monocolour, with uniform brightness and colour for display products in the micro (µm) and nano (nm) pixel space. But the company's proprietary PoroGaN platform and Dynamic Pixel technology are paving the way to a monolithic full-colour RGB display very soon.

The PoroGaN platform also enables a one-step wafer-to-wafer bonding process – removing key manufacturing barriers for full and tuneable colour microdisplay fabrication, thereby increasing yields and reducing production costs and time to market.

"We have revolutionised GaN-based semiconductor materials and structures, which underpins our breakthrough of realising all colours on a single pixel across the full spectrum," said Porotech CEO and co-founder Dr Tongtong Zhu. "PoroGaN's wavelength-agnostic optoelectronic properties also simplify electronic and optoelectronic system design integration."

Micro-LED and mini-LED display fabrication remains challenging due to the multi-phase processes currently required to manipulate elements at the micro and nano scale. "With Porotech's porous GaN technology and scalable architectures, the PoroGaN platform significantly simplifies the mass-transfer or pick-and-place process," said Dr Zhu.

"In the case of microdisplays, it eliminates the need for transfer by allowing wafer-scale bonding of epiwafer to backplane in a single step. The simplification of the process delivers high efficiency and high yield solutions, leapfrogging full-colour micro-LED and mini-LED displays as viable mass-market products for next-generation display applications."

The PoroGaN platform is configurable to LED epiwafers for both micro-LED and mini-LED chip processing. Other configurations include chip-on-wafer, chip-on-tape and tuneable material platforms.

Porotech will be demonstrating its revolutionary technology at stand R23 in the I-Zone section of Display Week 2022 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, US on 10-12 May. Dr Zhu is also among the speakers at the event's Business Conference on 9 May.

Notes for editors

Porotech is a micro-LED pioneer and global gallium nitride (GaN) material technology developer, headquartered in Cambridge (UK), with offices in Hsinchu (Taiwan) and Chandler, Arizona (USA). Focused on next-generation display applications, Porotech's game-changing PoroGaN® technology platform enables ultra-small and efficient micro-LED chips which can emit all colours of the visible spectrum with a single GaN material system. For more information, visit: www.porotech.com

Porotech Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/porotech-unlocks-a-world-first-in-micro-led-dynamic-pixel-tuning-301538403.html

SOURCE Porotech

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

03.05.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Viel Unsicherheit - liefert Bossard trotzdem ab?
03.05.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
03.05.22 VW setzt voll auf Qualcomm
03.05.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mastercard Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc
03.05.22 Marktüberblick: Covestro senkt Prognose
03.05.22 SMI mit schwachem Wochenauftakt
03.05.22 Marktupdate 03. Mai: Volatilität bestimmt das Börsengeschehen | BX Swiss TV
02.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’550.31 16.16 SMIR9U
Short 12’775.30 12.33 SMIUBU
Short 13’181.84 8.67 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’001.88 03.05.2022 17:31:52
Long 11’495.08 19.77 PSSMDU
Long 11’132.91 12.40 OSSM2U
Long 10’673.01 8.42 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed-Zinsentscheidung im Fokus: US-Börsen nach volatilem Handel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Viele asiatische Märkte mit Feiertagspause
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Aktie News: Santhera Pharmaceuticals verteuert sich kräftig
Logitech-Aktie verliert zum Handelsschluss: Logitech vermeldet Umsatzrekord -- Prognosen gesenkt
Idorsia-Aktie verliert schlussendlich: Schlafmittel Quviviq erhält Medikamenten-Zulassung in der EU
ams-Aktie schliesst fester: ams OSRAM mit Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Goldpreis: Fed-Entscheidung am Mittwoch mit Spannung erwartet
Günstige Produktionsbedingungen: Wird Afrika zum Big Player in der Wasserstoff-Industrie?
Mark Hulbert: Auf diese Art schlägt die Dividendenzahlung die Inflation
Pfizer dank COVID-Impfung und Corona-Pille mit starkem Jahresstart - Pfizer-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit