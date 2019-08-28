Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners Joins Inc.5000's Prestigious List - Fastest Growing Private Firms in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine announced that Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners, LLC is No. 1466 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are humbled and honored to be named to Inc.5000's list and to join the ranks of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S.," said Dave Stolarek, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at PSM. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of the PSM family who has committed to delivering an unparalleled experience to our clients."

This was the first year PSM was eligible for recognition, having just completed their 4th full year of business. Showcasing 282% revenue growth for the trailing 3-year period, PSM rocketed into the top 30% of all ranked firms. In addition to taking the 1,466th spot nationally, PSM was 66th among Illinois firms. The company has also grown to over 65 employees.

"We're proud of what we have accomplished in such a short period of time, but we are really just getting started." Added Stolarek.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners LLC ("PSM")

PSM, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading technology consulting and talent sourcing firm. The company employs approximately 65 people and services over 300 clients. PSM focuses largely on helping Chicago small and medium businesses grow through technology solutions and cloud strategies, and in assisting Enterprise businesses of all sizes with sourcing top notch industry talent.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2018. The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million.

SOURCE Porcaro Stolarek Mete Partners, LLC