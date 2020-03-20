Population Health Management Industry, Forecast to 2025: A $39+ Billion Landscape Opportunity

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Population Health Management Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise Mode of Delivery, Cloud-based Mode of Delivery), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Government Bodies)] - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 39.4 billion by 2025 from USD 22.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the population health management market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus on personalized medicine, and rising focus on value-based medicine are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues are adversely impacting the growth of this market.



The software segment accounted for the larger share of the population health management market, by component, in 2019



On the basis of component, the population health management market is segmented into software and services. The software segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market in 2019. Technological advancements in IT solutions and big data analytics, growth of cloud computing, and increasing penetration of the Internet across the globe are some of the key factors driving the demand for software-based HCIT solutions. Moreover, the adoption of population health management software to coordinate care processes is expected to increase in the coming years owing to its ability to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, and enhance patient engagement.



By mode of delivery, the on-premise mode of delivery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



Population health management solutions are delivered to end users through the on-premise and cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.



By end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019



On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2019, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the population health management market. The advantages offered by PHM solutions, growing pool of patients, increasing load on hospitals to integrate and manage patient data in a more efficient way, and the growing need to improve the affordability and accessibility of healthcare services are propelling the growth of the PHM solutions market for healthcare providers.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for population health management.



The population health management market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific population health management market is driven by the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers are also expected to support market growth in this region.



