Popular Hotel Brand 'The Lively' Arrives in Tokyo With the Opening of a Third Location in Azabu-Juban

TOKYO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the opening of two new lifestyle hotels, THE LIVELYHakata Fukuoka (July 2019) and THE LIVELYHonmachi Osaka (August 2019), rising Japanese real-estate developer Global Agents has announced that the third hotel of THE LIVELY series will open in the high-end district of Azabu-Juban, Tokyo in November.

THE LIVELY Azabu-Juban Tokyo will offer travelers 62 rooms in a premium location on the historic Azabu-Juban Shotengai, a shopping area that boasts over 300-years of history and some of the best access to central Tokyo. The prime location will put guests in walking distance of cultural icons such as Tokyo Tower, Roppongi and many of Tokyo's most exclusive bars and restaurants. The engaging, yet refined, experience will also continue inside the hotel, where guests can enjoy a unique toss-up of the latest technology, cutting-edge design inspired by urban street-art and live sets from renowned DJs.

Guests at THE LIVELY Azabu-Juban Tokyo will have access to a number of common areas designed to facilitate communication amongst fellow travelers. The second-floor entrance also features THE LIVERALLY, a full-fledged coworking space/lounge where guests can enjoy a free beer service every evening. On THE LIVELY's 9th and highest floor, guests will find THE LIVELY BAR, where expert mixologists will be creating craft cocktails to complement commanding views of the city.

Each of THE LIVELY's 62 rooms is greater than 19 ㎡, a very comfortable size for any city-hotel located in the heart of Tokyo. There will be several room types available for solo travelers, couples and families. Four-bed loft rooms for families and groups will also feature a private balcony, where travelers can enjoy a view of the Tokyo hustle and bustle from their own private quarters. All rooms will be equipped with a 30cm-thick pocket coil mattress made and certified by American manufacturer Serta.

Across all three locations, THE LIVELY brand defines itself by offering guests cutting-edge design, the newest technology and a refined hotel experience where guests from all over the world can interact, learn and inspire each other.

Global Agents has made great strides in the hotel industry in recent years and continues to expand its hotel operations at a rapid rate. The Japanese real-estate developer has also seen great success in the Tokyo rental market with Social Apartment, its cutting-edge brand of co-living apartments. With a current portfolio of 11 hotels and 44 co-living apartments, Global Agents is becoming a major player in the hospitality industry in Japan. The company plans to launch two new hotel brands within the year, in addition to a new resort hotel in Japan and their first international hotel in Taipei (Taiwan), in Spring 2020.

Media Contact

Mr. Zacharie Coskun

International Marketing

Global Agents Co. Ltd

Phone: +81-3-6433-5792

Email: z-coskun@global-agents.co.jp

Related Images

the-lively-azabu-tokyo.jpg

THE LIVELY AZABU TOKYO

The prime location will put guests in walking distance of cultural icons such as Tokyo Tower, Roppongi and many of Tokyo's most exclusive bars and restaurants.

lounge-liverally.jpg

LOUNGE/LIVERALLY

The second-floor entrance also features THE LIVERALLY, a full-fledged coworking space/lounge where guests can enjoy a free beer service every evening.

the-lively-lobby.jpg

THE LIVELY - LOBBY

Located on the second floor, the front desk offers a relaxing atmosphere and an open space that extend through the top floor.

the-lively-bar.jpg

THE LIVELY BAR

On THE LIVELY's 9th and highest floor, guests will find THE LIVELY BAR where expert mixologists will be creating craft cocktails to complement commanding views of the city.

the-lively-azabu-rooms.jpg

THE LIVELY AZABU - ROOMS

Four-bed loft rooms for families and groups will also feature a private balcony, where travelers can enjoy a view of the Tokyo hustle and bustle from their own private quarters.

Related Links

THE LIVELY Website

Global Agents Official Website

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/popular-hotel-brand-the-lively-arrives-in-tokyo-with-the-opening-of-a-third-location-in-azabu-juban-300934507.html

SOURCE Global Agents Co. Ltd