Popsical Announces Vietnam Expansion

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Popsical, operated by Charaku Pte. Ltd., a leading cloud streaming karaoke start-up in Singapore and Malaysia, today announced the company has been granted music license by the Vietnam Center for Protection of Music Copyright (VCPMC) in Vietnam and will open its third office, in Ho Chi Minh City. The new office is expected to be operational in September 2021, with plans to expand its operations in other markets across South-East Asia and North America to follow.

Since launching in 2017, Popsical has gone on to be the most popular fully licensed cloud-streaming Karaoke service provider in Singapore.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have seen the shift in consumer behaviour to spending more quality time at home, and the audience is hungry for new forms of home entertainment," said Faruq Marican, CEO at Popsical. "We are well-poised for explosive growth across the region, and I am excited for the upcoming expansions. Karaoke is part of the mainstream culture across Asia, and we have a tremendous opportunity to engage Karaoke fans across the world."

For more information, visit http://popsical.com/.



About Popsical:

Popsical is a cloud- streaming Karaoke start-up headquartered in Singapore. It was founded in 2016 by three karaoke enthusiasts who were determined to revolutionise the karaoke experience. The Popsical Remix caters to the general public and aims to push the boundaries of an exceptional singing experience for everyone.

SOURCE Popsical