Mithrandir Capital Aktie [Valor: 55802925 / ISIN: CA73319W1023]
19.08.2021 23:00:00

PopReach Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Mithrandir Capital
0.63 CAD 5.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) (OTCQX: POPRF), announced today that it will release its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results on Monday, August 30, 2021. At that time, the interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be available on the Company's website at https://www.popreach.com/investor-relations/ and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR, at www.sedar.com.

PopReach Corporation Logo (CNW Group/PopReach Corporation)

In connection with the proposed business combination with 2810735 Ontario Inc. d/b/a Federated Foundry, announced on August 17, 2021, management along with representatives from Federated Foundry will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to provide an update on the transaction, followed by a question and answer session for analysts.

About PopReach Corporation

PopReach, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on OTCQX® Best Market, is a free-to-play game publisher focused on acquiring and optimizing proven franchises. The Company has to date acquired successful game franchises enjoyed by over 1.9 million unique players a month, including Smurfs' Village (IP under license), PAYDAY Crime War (IP under license), Peak - Brain Training,Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations and Kingdoms of Camelot. PopReach, headquartered in Toronto, employs a team of over 130 experts in Toronto, Vancouver, London, UK, and Bangalore, India.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE PopReach Corporation

﻿

