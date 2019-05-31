Popeyes® Announces Agreement to Launch the Popeyes® Brand in Spain

MADRID, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. ("Popeyes") today announced an exciting new agreement to open Popeyes restaurants in Spain with the aim of becoming the market leader.

"We have an ambitious long-term goal for RBI of reaching 40,000 restaurants over the next 8 to 10 years. Today, we're excited to share big news from Europe where we have announced ambitious plans for one of our iconic brands – Popeyes – in Spain," said Josh Kobza, Chief Operating Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), parent company of Popeyes. "We believe we have the best tasting chicken, biscuits and side items and that Popeyes can become Spain's number one choice for chicken as we develop beautiful new restaurants with our long-time master franchisee, Gregorio Jimenez."

"We believe that our guests in Spain will 'love that chicken from Popeyes'," said Gregorio Jimenez, CEO of Restaurant Brands Iberia, referring to the brand's tag line that Popeyes fans frequently use on social media to describe their passion and love for the food. "We are proud to bring this famous brand to Spain soon and want to become the #1 choice for chicken in the country."

The POPEYES® system operates over 3,100 locations in more than 25 countries worldwide, including the United States and Canada.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,100 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the POPEYES® brand, please visit the POPEYES® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Restaurant Brands Iberia S.L.

Restaurant Brands Iberia has been the master franchisee of Burger King in Iberia (Spain and Portugal) responsible for managing and developing the BURGER KING® brand in Spain since 2016 and Portugal since 2017 as part of a joint venture between Burger King Europe GmbH and the shareholders of BK QMI Spain, S.L. In 2017, Restaurant Brands Iberia became the master franchisee of Tim Hortons in Iberia, responsible for managing and developing the TIM HORTONS® brand in the territory.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with ~$32 billion in system-wide sales and ~26,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends" or similar expressions and reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations and beliefs (1) regarding restaurant growth and expansion opportunities for our three brands, including our intent to reach 40,000 restaurants in the next 8-10 years; (2) that we have the best tasting chicken, biscuits and side items and that Popeyes can become Spain's number one choice for chicken as we develop beautiful new restaurants with our long-time master franchisee, Gregorio Jimenez. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and beliefs are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and include the following risks: risk related to our ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to our ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; global economic or other business conditions that may affect the desire or ability of our customers to purchase our products; our relationship with, and the success of, its franchisees and risks related to its fully franchised business model; and the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising programs and franchisee support of these programs. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchised restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, franchise revenues include royalties based on a percentage of franchise sales. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

