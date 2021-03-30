SMI 11’090 -0.2%  SPI 14’031 0.0%  Dow 33’171 0.3%  DAX 14’818 0.5%  Euro 1.1053 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’883 0.4%  Gold 1’712 -0.5%  Bitcoin 54’038 3.2%  Dollar 0.9393 0.0%  Öl 65.2 1.3% 

30.03.2021 06:01:00

Poor roads cost Canadians $3 billion annually: CAA study

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians are paying $3 billion every year in higher vehicle operating costs due to poor road infrastructure, says a new study by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Canadian Automobile Association (CNW Group/Canadian Automobile Association)

"Canada's roads are vital for commuters, business and connecting communities," says Ian Jack, vice-president of public affairs, CAA National. "This study shows for the first time the hidden cost to drivers of below-average roads. And it demonstrates that governments would save money in the long run if they brought roads up to – not perfection – but a good standard. That should be attainable."

This study is the first in Canada to show the cost to vehicle owners of poor roads, rather than focusing on how much it costs to build or repair them. CAA's analysis revealed the average Canadian driver incurs an extra $126 in costs annually due to the poor quality of roads – a total of $3 billion for drivers collectively. That cost comes in the form of more vehicle repairs, higher maintenance and other operating expenses.

"A vehicle is the second-largest expense for the average household," states Jack. "And when Canadians are paying higher vehicle operating costs due to poor roads, that is money they no longer have to spend on everyday wants and needs."

The study uses self-reported data from provincial and municipal agencies, who indicated that close to half (43 per cent) of Canadian roads are rated below average. Using the most recent data available from Statistics Canada, the study calculates how much more drivers pay in maintenance and other costs when they drive on poor roads as compared to good roads. Good doesn't mean brand new, just consistently well-maintained.

"Repairing roads before they are allowed to deteriorate is a win-win proposition: it saves governments money and it saves drivers money," says Jack. "The study finds that spending one dollar on pavement preservation eliminates or delays spending $6-$10 on costly repairs later."

The analysis in this report corresponds to a typical or "normal" year using the most recently available data. The report assumes a steady use of roads and kilometres driven by Canadians, as opposed to the unusual drop in traffic volumes that has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full report can be read here.

About CAA

CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

29.03.21 Vontobel: Angepasstes Produktangebot auf Ether
29.03.21 EU-Emissionshandel: Grünes Investment der speziellen Art
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
29.03.21 SMI - das Rekordhoch rückt immer näher
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI geht schwächer in den Feierabend -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Fed-Chef Powell: Der Bitcoin kann den US-Dollar nicht ersetzen
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit
Nestlé-Aktie dank Zahlenhoffnung verstärkt gefragt - Allergenereduzierendes Katzenfutter lanciert
J&J liefert bis zu 400 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen nach Afrika - Aktie gewinnt
Umfrage zeigt: Australier setzen lieber auf Bitcoin als auf Gold

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit