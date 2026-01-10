Pony.ai And BAIC BJEV Expand Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Global Robotaxi Commercialization

(RTTNews) - Pony.ai, a company specializing in autonomous driving mass production and commercialization, has announced an upgraded strategic partnership with BAIC BJEV, the electric vehicle arm of BAIC Group. The expanded collaboration is aimed at accelerating the deployment of high-level autonomous driving solutions worldwide and systematically addressing the challenges of scaling Level 4 autonomous driving from pilot programs to sustainable commercial operations.

Under the new agreement, the two companies will jointly design and develop purpose-built Robotaxi models. This includes optimizing vehicle architectures and in-cabin systems to enhance autonomous operations and passenger experience. The initiative establishes a scalable foundation for large-scale Robotaxi deployment, while also exploring future applications of Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology in passenger vehicle programs over the longer term.

Beyond vehicle development, the partnership will strengthen cooperation across the autonomous mobility value chain, including user acquisition, fleet operations, and vehicle maintenance. Leveraging BAIC BJEV's strengths as one of China's leading EV manufacturers and its mature OEM-grade supply chain, the collaboration is expected to reduce the bill of materials (BOM) and long-term operating costs of autonomous vehicles. At the same time, it will improve vehicle performance, maintenance efficiency, and lifecycle management—critical enablers for sustainable Robotaxi commercialization at scale.

With operations spanning eight countries, including Luxembourg, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and South Korea, Pony.ai brings extensive international experience and localized expertise. Building on this global footprint, the two companies plan to introduce the jointly developed Arcfox Alpha T5 Robotaxi to strategic markets in Europe and the Middle East.