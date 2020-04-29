PONTUS BOHLIN NEW COO AT WESTPAY

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, is pleased to announce Pontus Bohlin has accepted to take the baton as Chief Operations Officer, COO. This will further strengthen Westpay’s ability to offer payment solutions for requirements of both today and tomorrow.

- I am happy that Pontus is now stepping in as COO. This means that we fill an important piece in the puzzle of our management and operations. Pontus has key fintech experience and has been with Westpay for quite some time, so I am confident that we now have the right person at the right place. Since we are in an interesting time with lots of amazing offerings on our roadmap, the timing could not be better. Thanks to Pontus, we are even further boosting our control in operations as well as enjoying a great colleague and co-worker, says Sten Karlsson, CEO at Westpay.

- Like Sten says; I am not new to Westpay, so this feels like a natural step. Almost like coming home once more. I am facing this challenge, knowing that I have the best colleagues in the business. And since I am a team player, that is an important ingredient. My team is a vital part of the delivery, and I am looking forward to, together with them, enabling our customers even more. The level of innovation and pioneering at Westpay makes me tick and I am thrilled to be a part of this journey, reflects Pontus Bohlin, COO at Westpay.





