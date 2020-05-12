Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jacob Gamble to its Board of Directors

A Seasoned U.S. Based Executive with Extensive M&A Experience

MARKHAM, ON, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V: POND), (OTCQB: PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Gamble, to the Board of Directors.

Jacob Gamble brings over 20 years of financial and operational experience to Pond in the areas of investment banking, mergers and acquisitions and the development of vertically integrated operations. As a Vice President at Fisher Investments, Jacob oversaw a $3.3-billion-dollar business line before becoming a Managing Director at Paulson Investment Company, a venture capital and investment banking firm focused on the small to mid-cap markets. While there, Jacob was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of an affiliated bridge loan hedge fund he successfully guided through a merger with a structured debt hedge fund. Following Jacob's successes at Paulson, he moved into the CEO position at BLVD Corporation, a multi-state drug rehabilitation franchise where he successfully completed a full-scale corporate reorganization which increased shareholder value by nearly 300% before moving to Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Jacob graduated from Oregon State University with a B.S. in Biology and from Florida Institute of Technology with an M.S. in Management. Jacob is an occasional lecturer at the University of Oregon'sCharles H. Lundquist College of Business in portfolio management, and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) investing for the Chartered Financial Analyst Society in Portland, Oregon.

Cam Mingay, Pond Chairman, commented, "We are very excited to welcome Jacob Gamble to Pond's Board of Directors at this important time. Jacob's extensive experience and broad skillset is a welcomed addition to the Pond Board. Furthermore, his passion for the future of ESG investing aligns well with ours, and his extensive financial and operational experience will be of great assistance as we expand our reach into the United States and the European Union."

"I am thrilled to be the first U.S. based Board member at Pond," commented Jacob Gamble. "Rarely, does anyone discover a company like Pond with this much potential to globally revolutionize two untapped economic and humanitarian opportunities—climate change and food insecurity. Pond's future is looking exceptionally bright," added Jacob.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

