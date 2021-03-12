SMI 10’861 -0.2%  SPI 13’644 -0.3%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’482 -0.6%  Euro 1.1096 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’826 -0.5%  Gold 1’703 -1.1%  Bitcoin 52’870 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9306 0.6%  Öl 69.8 0.2% 
12.03.2021 11:55:00

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. and Certain Officers - UAVS

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ("AgEagle" or the "Company") (NYSE: UAVS) and certain of its officers.  The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-01991, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired publicly traded AgEagle securities between September 3, 2019 and February 18, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").  Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

If you are a shareholder who purchased AgEagle securities during the Class Period, you have until April 27, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

AgEagle purports to be a commercial drone company.  According to AgEagle's website, the Company is engaged in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of commercial drones, as well as in providing drone services and solutions to the agriculture industry.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On October 14, 2020, news broke that Amazon did not have a partnership agreement with AgEagle, and in fact never did.  The Wichita Business Journal published a story with the headline: "Exclusive: Who's AgEagle's big customer? We now know who it's not."  The article reported that AgEagle was not partnering with Amazon.

On February 18, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report revealing that AgEagle "was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by . . . AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors."

On this news, shares of AgEagle, fell $5.13, or 36.4%, to close at $8.96 on February 18, 2021, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pomerantz-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-against-ageagle-aerial-systems-inc--and-certain-officers--uavs-301246309.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

