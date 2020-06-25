Polysense Announces industrial Grade Intrinsic Safe Gas Sensor Product Line with Superior Performance and Fractional Price

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today announced the immediate availability of its industrial gas sensor product line with full intrinsic safe certificates and governmental regulatory certificate.

"Existing industrial grade gas sensors for oil and gas are not only expensive, difficult to maintain and deploy, but also rigid with limited or no flexibility for measurement ranges or multiple gas combination." said Alex Wu, President of Polysense. "Our customers keep asking us to deliver a solution with flexibility, plug and play, affordable cost with all required certificates. I believe product line in this press release did just that."

Advanced Features

This industrial gas product line supports the followings:



1,000+ types of gases to choose from with modular design for in-line or hand-held monitoring

Combustible, odor, explosive or pollute gases

All necessary intrinsic safety certification for deployment in complex environment, including SIL Level 1, ATEX EXD II GB CT6, CNAS/CNEX, RoHS, PA, IP67

Thermal Diffusive or pumping

High performance industrial grade with superior sensitivity, accuracy and resolution

Wide selections of gas sensors with flexible measurement ranges to meet different needs

Support of rich output such as 4-20mA with or without HART, RS485, MODBUS-RTU protocol for seamless connectivity in existing structure

12-30v power supply

Response time: less than 30 seconds

Below is a sample selection of common industrial gas sensors:

chemical formula Typical range Resolution

EX 0-100%LEL 0.1%LEL

EX-G 0-100%LEL 0.1%LEL

CH40 0-100ppm 0.1ppm

0-100%LEL 0.1%LEL

C2H2 0-100%LEL 0.1%LEL

HCHO 0-10ppm 0.01ppm

H2 0-100%LEL 0.1%LEL

0-1000ppm 1ppm

CO 0-1000ppm 1ppm

0-100ppm 0.1ppm

0-30%VOL 0.1%VOL

NH3 0-100ppm 0.1ppm

CL2 0-10ppm 0.01ppm

0-100ppm 0.1ppm

0-20ppm 0.01ppm

0-200ppm 0.1ppm

0-100ppm 0.1ppm

CO2 0-5000ppm 1ppm

CLO2 0-50ppm 0.1ppm

ETO 0-100ppm 0.1ppm

C2H4 0-10ppm 0.01ppm

CH3COOH 0-100%LEL 0.1%LEL

0-100ppm 0.1ppm

C2H3CL 0-100ppm 0.1ppm

COCL2 0-1ppm 0.01ppm

N2O 0-1000ppm 1ppm

F2 0-1ppm 0.01ppm

SIH4 0-20ppm 0.01ppm

FREON 0-1000ppm 1ppm

HF 0-10ppm 0.01ppm

HCL 0-50ppm 0.01ppm

PH3 0-500ppm 0.1ppm

HCN 0-50ppm 0.01ppm

SF6 0-1000ppm 1ppm

H2O2 0-100ppm 0.1ppm

VOC 0-200ppm 0.01ppm

CF4 0-1000ppm 1ppm

In addition to be deployed and connected in existing infrastructure, all such industrial gas sensors can be seamlessly combined with Polysense smart IoT terminals (WxS 8000 for LoRaWAN, WxS 9000 for NB-IoT, and WxS 7000 for Wi-Fi), enabling shared power supply, easy installation, long wireless connectivity for large geographical plants.

Further, the portable hand-held gas detector offers superior performance and flexibility for spot check at strategic locations, thereby enabling combined online/inline and offline solution for best gas leaking and gas presence coverage.

Availability

Orders can be placed immediately. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net

