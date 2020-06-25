25.06.2020 02:00:00

Polysense Announces industrial Grade Intrinsic Safe Gas Sensor Product Line with Superior Performance and Fractional Price

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today announced the immediate availability of its industrial gas sensor product line with full intrinsic safe certificates and governmental regulatory certificate.

"Existing industrial grade gas sensors for oil and gas are not only expensive, difficult to maintain and deploy, but also rigid with limited or no flexibility for measurement ranges or multiple gas combination." said Alex Wu, President of Polysense. "Our customers keep asking us to deliver a solution with flexibility, plug and play, affordable cost with all required certificates. I believe product line in this press release did just that."

Advanced Features
This industrial gas product line supports the followings:

  • 1,000+ types of gases to choose from with modular design for in-line or hand-held monitoring
  • Combustible, odor, explosive or pollute gases
  • All necessary intrinsic safety certification for deployment in complex environment, including SIL Level 1, ATEX EXD II GB CT6, CNAS/CNEX, RoHS, PA, IP67
  • Thermal Diffusive or pumping
  • High performance industrial grade with superior sensitivity, accuracy and resolution
  • Wide selections of gas sensors with flexible measurement ranges to meet different needs
  • Support of rich output such as 4-20mA with or without HART, RS485, MODBUS-RTU protocol for seamless connectivity in existing structure
  • 12-30v power supply
  • Response time: less than 30 seconds

Below is a sample selection of common industrial gas sensors:
chemical formula    Typical range    Resolution
EX    0-100%LEL    0.1%LEL
EX-G    0-100%LEL    0.1%LEL
CH40    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
    0-100%LEL    0.1%LEL
C2H2    0-100%LEL    0.1%LEL
HCHO    0-10ppm    0.01ppm
H2    0-100%LEL    0.1%LEL
    0-1000ppm    1ppm
CO    0-1000ppm    1ppm
    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
    0-30%VOL    0.1%VOL
NH3    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
CL2    0-10ppm    0.01ppm
    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
    0-20ppm    0.01ppm
    0-200ppm    0.1ppm
    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
CO2    0-5000ppm    1ppm
CLO2    0-50ppm    0.1ppm
ETO    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
C2H4    0-10ppm    0.01ppm
CH3COOH    0-100%LEL    0.1%LEL
    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
C2H3CL    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
COCL2    0-1ppm    0.01ppm
N2O    0-1000ppm    1ppm
F2    0-1ppm    0.01ppm
SIH4    0-20ppm    0.01ppm
FREON    0-1000ppm    1ppm
HF    0-10ppm    0.01ppm
HCL    0-50ppm    0.01ppm
PH3    0-500ppm    0.1ppm
HCN    0-50ppm    0.01ppm
SF6    0-1000ppm    1ppm
H2O2    0-100ppm    0.1ppm
VOC    0-200ppm    0.01ppm
CF4    0-1000ppm    1ppm

In addition to be deployed and connected in existing infrastructure, all such industrial gas sensors can be seamlessly combined with Polysense smart IoT terminals (WxS 8000 for LoRaWAN, WxS 9000 for NB-IoT, and WxS 7000 for Wi-Fi), enabling shared power supply, easy installation, long wireless connectivity for large geographical plants.

https://www.prweb.com/releases/polysense_announces_2nd_generation_lorawan_gas_sensor_node_the_advanced_wxs_8700e_enhanced_with_simultaneous_support_of_3_pre_calibrated_gases_and_flexible_expansion/prweb16388429.htm

Further, the portable hand-held gas detector offers superior performance and flexibility for spot check at strategic locations, thereby enabling combined online/inline and offline solution for best gas leaking and gas presence coverage.

Availability
Orders can be placed immediately. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net

About Polysense
Located in Santa Clara, California, with offices in Beijing, Luo Yang and Shanghai, China, Polysense develops IoT products and solutions for smart enterprise, city and home, including distributed fiber sensing, LPWAN LoRa, NB-IoT/LTE CAT M and Wi-Fi/BLE based wireless IoT sensors and cloud based data management and analytics cloud platform iView, edge computing platform iEdge, smartphone App iPalm
Polysense Press Contact: Lavinia Chen
Email: lchen@polysense.net
Phone: (408) 800 7728
Web: http://www.polysense.net

 

SOURCE Polysense

Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

