PolyPid Announces Intention to Submit Confidential Draft Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPid Ltd. today announced that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the United States. The timing, number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Company contacts:

PolyPid, Ltd. 
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-747195700

LifeSci Advisors

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid, Managing Director
646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Alison Chen, Account Supervisor
646-876-4932
achen@lifescipublicrelations.com

 

 

