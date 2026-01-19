Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PolyPeptide Aktie 111076085 / CH1110760852

19.01.2026 19:18:17

PolyPeptide Reports Strong Preliminary 2025 Results With Higher Revenue And Profit

PolyPeptide
(RTTNews) - PolyPeptide Group AG (PPGN.SW) on Monday reported preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, showing higher revenue and improved profitability compared with 2024. The company generated revenue of approximately EUR 389 million, representing an increase of about 15.6 percent, mainly supported by demand for metabolic therapeutics. The EBITDA margin improved to an estimated 11 to 12 percent, up from 7.5 percent a year earlier.

Capital expenditures were just over EUR 100 million, in line with expectations. PolyPeptide ended the year with EUR 75 million in cash and EUR 51 million available under its revolving credit facility. PPGN.SW closed Monday's trading at CHF 31.15 up CHF 2.85 or 10.07 percent on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

