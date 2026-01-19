PolyPeptide Aktie 111076085 / CH1110760852
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.01.2026 19:18:17
PolyPeptide Reports Strong Preliminary 2025 Results With Higher Revenue And Profit
(RTTNews) - PolyPeptide Group AG (PPGN.SW) on Monday reported preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, showing higher revenue and improved profitability compared with 2024. The company generated revenue of approximately EUR 389 million, representing an increase of about 15.6 percent, mainly supported by demand for metabolic therapeutics. The EBITDA margin improved to an estimated 11 to 12 percent, up from 7.5 percent a year earlier.
Capital expenditures were just over EUR 100 million, in line with expectations. PolyPeptide ended the year with EUR 75 million in cash and EUR 51 million available under its revolving credit facility. PPGN.SW closed Monday's trading at CHF 31.15 up CHF 2.85 or 10.07 percent on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Nachrichten zu PolyPeptide
|
17:58
|Schwacher Handel: SPI sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.ch)
|
15:58
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: SPI fällt mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SPI sackt zum Start des Montagshandels ab (finanzen.ch)
|
07:00
|PolyPeptide successfully closes financial year 2025 with strong revenue growth and marked improvement in profitability (EQS Group)
|
12.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.ch)
|
12.01.26
|SIX-Handel SPI zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
09.01.26
|SPI-Titel PolyPeptide-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in PolyPeptide von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)