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02.10.2026 00:01:04
PolyPeptide publishes the invitation to its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 26 October 2026
|
PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Release – ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
PolyPeptide publishes the invitation to its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 26 October 2026
Baar, 2 October 2026 – PolyPeptide Group AG (SIX: PPGN), a specialized global CDMO for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients, published the invitation to its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will take place on 26 October 2026, at 18.00 (CET), at Dialoghotel Eckstein in Baar.
In connection with the public tender offer by Samsung Peptide AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd., for all publicly held registered shares of PolyPeptide Group AG ("PolyPeptide"), PolyPeptide will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 26 October 2026, at 18.00 (CET), at Dialoghotel Eckstein in Baar (the "EGM").
The invitation to the EGM with all agenda items, alongside the detailed proposals and explanations of the board of directors, can be found on the PolyPeptide website.
Contact
PolyPeptide Group AG
About PolyPeptide
PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries is a specialized Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide serves a fast-growing market, offering products and services from pre-pre-clinical to commercial stages. Its broad portfolio reflects the opportunities in drug therapies across areas and with significant exposure to metabolic diseases, including GLP-1. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.
@PolyPeptide -- follow us on LinkedIn
Forward-looking Information and Statements
This media release has been prepared by PolyPeptide Group AG and contains certain forward looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. PolyPeptide Group AG is providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Additional features:
File: PolyPeptide_Publication Invitation to EGM 2026_ENG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PolyPeptide Group
|Neuhofstrasse 24
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41435020580
|E-mail:
|mediateam@polypeptide.com
|Internet:
|www.polypeptide.com
|ISIN:
|CH1110760852
|Valor:
|111076085
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2409136
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2409136 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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