PolyPeptide and Numaferm announce partnership to leverage their expertise for the more sustainable production of peptide-based APIs

PolyPeptide
25.14 CHF -1.77%
PolyPeptide Group / Key word(s): Partnership
PolyPeptide and Numaferm announce partnership to leverage their expertise for the more sustainable production of peptide-based APIs

09.05.2023 / 20:40 CET/CEST

Media release         

 

PolyPeptide and Numaferm announce partnership to leverage their expertise for the more sustainable production of peptide-based APIs

 

Baar (Switzerland) and Düsseldorf (Germany), 9 May 2023 PolyPeptide, a focused global CDMO for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and Numaferm, a German biotech company specialized in process development and production of peptides and proteins, have signed a Preferred Partner Collaboration Agreement for peptide development and production, leveraging PolyPeptides cGMP manufacturing capacities, regulatory know-how and market access as well as Numaferms biochemical production platform and expertise in sustainable peptide manufacturing. The parties have agreed to keep the details of the agreement confidential.

Olivier Ludemann-Hombourger, Director Global Innovation and Technology at PolyPeptide, commented: We are impressed by Numaferms track record, expertise, and their innovative biochemical production platform for next-level biosynthesis peptide manufacturing. It complements our Green Chemistry initiatives and allows us to broaden the scope of our manufacturing offering. We look forward to exploring the development of suitable peptide candidates together.

Christian Schwarz, CEO at Numaferm, commented: Our mission is to support our partners with best-in-class peptide and protein manufacturing technologies, covering the entire value chain. The collaboration with PolyPeptide is a major milestone giving our clients a clear route to clinical trial and commercial materials and access to industry-leading regulatory expertise. This collaboration underscores the value of our proprietary biosynthesis platform for the peptide industry.

 

About PolyPeptide

PolyPeptide Group AG with its consolidated subsidiaries (PolyPeptide) is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six cGMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptides shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit polypeptide.com.

@PolyPeptide follow the company on LinkedIn

About Numaferm

Numaferm GmbH is a German biotech company based in Düsseldorf, Germany, specialized in the biochemical production of peptides and proteins by proprietary technologies and products covered by more than 50 patents globally. It offers research, development and manufacturing services and enabling products for pharma and non-pharma sectors, including Fortune 500, TOP 10 Pharma and other world-leading peer companies. Numaferms resource-saving technologies and processes were recognized by the first Umweltwirtschaftspreis.NRW in 2020. For more information, please visit numaferm.com.

@Numaferm follow the company on LinkedIn

 

Contact PolyPeptide

Michael Stäheli
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
michael.staeheli@polypeptide.com
T: +41 43 502 0580
 

Contact Numaferm

Christopher Klein
CFO, Managing Director, Head IR
christopher.klein@numaferm.com
T: +49 151 1061 7089

 

Disclaimer

This media release has been prepared jointly by PolyPeptide Group AG and Numaferm GmbH and contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. The companies are providing the information in this release as of this date and, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, do not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:

File: 20230509_PolyPeptide_Joint Media Release_EN

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: PolyPeptide Group
Neuhofstrasse 24
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41435020580
E-mail: mediateam@polypeptide.com
Internet: www.polypeptide.com
ISIN: CH1110760852
Valor: 111076085
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628549

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628549  09.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628549&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

