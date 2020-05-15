+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty and one-quarter cents ($0.2025) per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on July 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 12, 2020.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL), with 2019 revenues of $2.9 billion, is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and sustainable solutions. The company adds value to global customers and improves sustainability through formulating materials, such as:

  • Barrier technologies that preserve the shelf-life and quality of food, beverages, medicine and other perishable goods through high-performance materials that require less plastic
  • Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation
  • Breakthrough technologies that minimize wastewater and improve the recyclability of materials and packaging across a spectrum of end uses

PolyOne employs approximately 5,600 associates, is certified ACC Responsible Care® and is a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.  For more information, visit www.polyone.com.

To access PolyOne's news library online, please visit www.polyone.com/news

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyone-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-301059880.html

SOURCE PolyOne Corporation

