Polynesian Adventure Tours Announces Changes in Management Team

HONOLULU, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polynesian Adventure Tours announced changes in its management team.

Ms. Kelly Camps has been named as Vice President Sales and Marketing, effective April 1. She joined Polynesian Adventure Tours in November 2019 as Director of Cruise and Business Development and brings to her new position a broad tourism background, having served several years as Vice President of Operations - The Americas, at Contiki, a division of The Travel Corporation.

Ms. Camps succeeds Eric Burgoyne, who is retiring after a four-decade career in the tours, activities, and airline sectors in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

The company also announced that Ms. Mugs Hunt, who has been with the company for 23 years, is promoted to Director of Sales in the company's Charter Sales Department. In addition, it announced that Ms. Lynley Minamoto, is promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing in the FIT Department, after holding related roles at Polynesian Adventure Tours.

Polynesian Adventure Tours LLC has provided quality ground transportation services on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island for over four decades. It operates charters, cruise line shore excursions, and sightseeing tours on each of the main islands. www.polyad.com. Polynesian Adventure Tours was acquired by principals of Transportation Charter Services (TCS) in October 2017. TCS has operated in the Los Angeles and Orange County metropolitan areas since 1984, providing charter bus and group transportation services to discerning clients. It also has a division in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. During more than 30 years of operation, TCS has earned its reputation as a national leader in the charter bus industry. www.tcsbus.com.

