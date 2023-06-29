Polymetal: Update to the timetable of the Re-domiciliation

Polymetal International plc

Update to the timetable of the Re-domiciliation

Polymetal International plc (the Company) provides an update to the timetable in connection with the re-domiciliation to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan as approved by Shareholders at the General Meeting on 30 May 2023 (the Re-domiciliation).

Today, the Company issues an update to the Re-domiciliation timetable.

As announced by the Company and pursuant to the shareholder circular published on 10 May 2023 (the Re-domiciliation Circular), the Board sought approval of the Shareholders to re-domicile the Company from Jersey to the AIFC in Kazakhstan. The requisite resolutions were passed at the General Meeting on 30 May 2023.

Whilst the Company continues to pursue fulfilment of the remaining conditions required to implement the Re-domiciliation, it acknowledges that it will now not meet the scheduled timetable as a result of delays in anticipated processes on which the Re-domiciliation is contingent.

The Company will notify Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service when it has further certainty on timing.

In any event, given that the Re-domiciliation will only occur after the conclusion of the Companys 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), a notice of which has been issued today and which is scheduled to be held on 25 July 2023, the Company confirms that the Re-domiciliation will not occur prior to the week commencing 31 July 2023, at the earliest.

Further details of the Re-domiciliation can be found in the Re-domiciliation Circular and in the FAQs, both of which can be found at: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/re-domiciliation-agm/.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Company reminds Shareholders that, as clearly stated in the Re-domiciliation Circular, the Re-domiciliation is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and will proceed provided the Board can be assured at all times of continuing compliance with all applicable sanctions. The Company and the Board continues to work with their legal advisers in order to be able to give that assurance. Subject to continuing sanctions compliance and satisfaction of the remaining conditions, the Re-domiciliation is expected to proceed as set out in the Re-domiciliation Circular, save for the update outlined above.

Further announcements will be made as and when necessary.

Unless otherwise defined herein, defined terms have the same meaning as defined in the Re-domiciliation Circular, as appropriate

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal International plc ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

