|
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Results of AGM
25-Apr-2022 / 16:20 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
Release time
|
IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY
|
Date
|
25 April 2022
Polymetal International plc
Results of AGM
Polymetal announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("AGM") held today at 9.00 am (BST), all resolution proposed by directors in the Notice of the AGM dated 21 March 2022 were passed except for the Resolution 3 - Final Dividend, which was withdrawn.
Voting results
|
Resolution*
|
Vote type
|
Voted
|
Voted %
|
% of Issued Share Capital
|
01, ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS
|
For
|
146,200,729
|
98.10
|
30.87
|
Against
|
2,830,452
|
1.90
|
0.60
|
Votes Withheld**
|
227,989
|
-
|
-
|
02, REMUNERATION REPORT
|
For
|
133,449,786
|
89.55
|
28.18
|
Against
|
15,572,678
|
10.45
|
3.29
|
Votes Withheld**
|
236,706
|
-
|
-
|
03, FINAL DIVIDEND (Withdrawn)
|
For
|
|
|
|
Against
|
|
|
|
Votes Withheld**
|
|
|
|
04, RE-ELECT VITALY NESIS
|
For
|
144,793,634
|
97.76
|
30.57
|
Against
|
3,321,646
|
2.24
|
0.70
|
Votes Withheld**
|
1,143,890
|
-
|
-
|
05, RE-ELECT KONSTANTIN YANAKOV
|
For
|
144,752,420
|
97.74
|
30.56
|
Against
|
3,352,828
|
2.26
|
0.71
|
Votes Withheld**
|
1,153,922
|
-
|
-
|
06, RE-ELECT GIACOMO BAIZINI
|
For
|
120,961,667
|
81.67
|
25.54
|
Against
|
27,155,245
|
18.33
|
5.73
|
Votes Withheld**
|
1,142,258
|
-
|
-
|
07, ELECT JANAT BERDALINA
|
For
|
145,821,714
|
98.06
|
30.79
|
Against
|
2,879,333
|
1.94
|
0.61
|
Votes Withheld**
|
558,123
|
-
|
-
|
08, ELECT STEVEN DASHEVSKY
|
For
|
141,061,764
|
94.87
|
29.78
|
Against
|
7,632,444
|
5.13
|
1.61
|
Votes Withheld**
|
564,962
|
-
|
-
|
09, ELECT EVGUENI KONOVALENKO
|
For
|
141,048,817
|
94.86
|
29.78
|
Against
|
7,642,479
|
5.14
|
1.61
|
Votes Withheld**
|
567,874
|
-
|
-
|
10, ELECT RICCARDO ORCEL
|
For
|
134,951,134
|
91.28
|
28.49
|
Against
|
12,894,456
|
8.72
|
2.72
|
Votes Withheld**
|
1,413,580
|
-
|
-
|
11, ELECT PAUL J. OSTLING
|
For
|
138,341,234
|
93.03
|
29.21
|
Against
|
10,367,206
|
6.97
|
2.19
|
Votes Withheld**
|
550,730
|
-
|
-
|
12 ADJUST PSP MEASURES
|
For
|
133,958,458
|
89.92
|
28.28
|
Against
|
15,014,251
|
10.08
|
3.17
|
Votes Withheld**
|
286,461
|
-
|
-
|
13, AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES
|
For
|
131,969,712
|
88.57
|
27.86
|
Against
|
17,025,327
|
11.43
|
3.59
|
Votes Withheld**
|
264,131
|
-
|
-
|
14, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|
For
|
134,628,648
|
90.66
|
28.43
|
Against
|
13,873,194
|
9.34
|
2.93
|
Votes Withheld**
|
757,328
|
-
|
-
|
15, PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS, ADDITIONAL FIVE PER CENT
|
For
|
131,746,377
|
88.74
|
27.82
|
Against
|
16,716,947
|
11.26
|
3.53
|
Votes Withheld**
|
795,846
|
-
|
-
|
16, MARKET PURCHASES
|
For
|
134,237,023
|
90.03
|
28.34
|
Against
|
14,863,882
|
9.97
|
3.14
|
Votes Withheld**
|
158,265
|
-
|
-
* Resolutions numbered 1 to 13 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions numbered 14 to 16 are special resolutions.
** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.
A copy of resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The total number of ordinary shares of no par value eligible to be voted at the AGM was 473,626,239. The scrutineer of the polls was Computershare Investor Services Limited.
Enquiries
|
Investor Relations
|
Polymetal
Evgeny Monakhov
Timofey Kulakov
Kirill Kuznetsov
|
ir@polymetalinternational.com
+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)
+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)
Forward-looking statements
DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.