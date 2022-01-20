SMI 12’512 -0.1%  SPI 15’859 -0.1%  Dow 35’029 -1.0%  DAX 15’810 0.2%  Euro 1.0394 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’268 0.3%  Gold 1’839 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38’444 0.6%  Dollar 0.9156 0.0%  Öl 88.2 0.6% 
1 Aktien kostenlos
Polymetal Aktie [Valor: 14016589 / ISIN: JE00B6T5S470]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2022 08:00:16

Polymetal: Pavlov initial Mineral Resource estimate

Polymetal
1279.50 RUB 1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Pavlov initial Mineral Resource estimate

20-Jan-2022 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                                        LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

20 January 2022

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Pavlov initial Mineral Resource estimate

Polymetal announces an initial JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate for the Pavlov property of 0.7 Moz of gold.

"Substantial high-grade open-pit resources at Pavlov demonstrates the success of Polymetal's approach to greenfield exploration. We started from scratch and delivered a six-year LOM extension for Voro for less than US$ 5 million. The potential for a standalone operation is also high as we continue drilling", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

Highlights

  • The initial open-pit Mineral Resource estimate as at October 1st, 2021 comprises 9.7 Mt of mineralised material with an average Au grade of 2.7 g/t containing 0.7 Moz of gold. Resource estimate is based on US$ 1,500/oz Gold price.
  • The deposit is represented by free-milling ore which can be processed at Polymetal's Voro and Varvara mills.
  • The resource estimate is based on data from 142 drill holes with a total length of 14.9 km completed by Polymetal in 2020-2021. Total exploration capital costs amounted to US$ 4.8 million, an average of US$ 7 per ounce of gold resources.

MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT

The Mineral Resource estimate is reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and was prepared by Polymetal as at 1 October 2021 using US$ 1,500/oz gold price. A cut-off grade of 0.9 g/t was applied for the primary ore and 1.0 g/t for the oxidized ore. Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

Pavlov Mineral Resources

 

Tonnage,

Mt

Au Grade,

g/t

Au Content,

Koz

Indicated (Open-pit)

2.4

3.3

257

Inferred (Open-pit)

7.2

2.0

471

Total Indicated + Inferred

9.7

2.3

727
         

ABOUT Pavlov

Pavlov deposit is located in the Nizhnyaya Salda municipality of the Sverdlovsk region (population of 18,000), 7 km east from the city limits. The property is 330 km away from Voro and 740 km from Varvara by railway. The region is characterized by low agricultural population density and excellent industrial infrastructure (grid power, railways and paved highways).

Presence of gold in the region was first discovered in 2005-2007 in the course of government-funded advanced geochemical exploration. In 2018, Polymetal's analysed publicly available exploration report and successfully applied for the 65 km2 license area on "first come first served" basis.

In 2019, the Company carried out geochemical exploration. As a result, an intense gold geochemical anomaly was localized, which was confirmed by RC drill holes. Subsequently, a preliminary assessment of the identified mineralisation was carried out along strike and to the depth of up to 100 m using diamond core drill holes on a wide-spaced grid. In 2020-2021, the evaluation of the Pavlov along the strike and to a depth of up to 200 m continued with drilling on a regular 80-40x40 m grid.

Mineralisation is localised in the contact zone between altered and volcanogenic-sedimentary rocks. It is represented by a series of medium-dip (30-45 degrees) structures with an average true width of 8 m and a length of up to 1 km. Mineralised zones are characterised by intense carbonate-quartz alteration with disseminated sulfides (1 to 8%).

The potential parameters of the open pit used to estimate the Mineral Resources are as follows: length - 1,200 m, width - 575 m, depth - 170 m.

The metallurgical properties of mineralized material make it possible to apply conventional whole-ore cyanidation (CIP). 635 ore samples were tested by Polymetal Engineering to estimate potential gold recovery and other process characteristics. Gold recovery in the tests averaged 88% with cyanide consumption of less than 1 kg/mt.

Potential increases in Mineral Resources at Pavlov and adjacent areas are associated with known geophysical resistivity anomalies bearing strong similarity to the geophysical signature of the main mineralised zone. 

The next milestones at the property include:

  1. Mineral Resource update in Q1 2023
  2. Initial Ore Reserve estimate in Q3 2023
  3. Mining license approval in Q4 2023
  4. PFS of property development in Q1 2024

Figure 1 Pavlov geological cross-section 

 

Competent persons

This estimate was prepared by employees of JSC Polymetal Management Company, led by Mr Andrey Gottman.

Mr Gottman is employed full-time as the chief exploitation geologist chief exploitation geologist JSC Polymetal Engineering and has more than 20 years' experience in gold, silver and polymetallic mining. He is a Member of the National Association for mineral resources assessment.

All the above-mentioned have sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code).

All Competent Persons have given their consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold and silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

 

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Evgeny Monakhov

Timofey Kulakov

Kirill Kuznetsov

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

John Prior

Rupert Dearden

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Marcus Jackson

Jamil Miah

+44 20 7653 4000

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

 

Attachment

File: Polymetal: Pavlov initial Mineral Resource estimate
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 137670
EQS News ID: 1270588

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270588&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Polymetal PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Wie steht es aktuell um die Rohstoffe an den Börsen? Vor allem bei den Basismetallen sind seit 2021 die Kurse eher seitwärts verlaufen. Warum sich die Metalle so entwickelt haben, erklärt Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Ausserdem zeigt Jochen Staiger, welchen Einfluss die Lagerbestände der Rohstoffe in Zukunft haben könnten.

 

Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.01.22 Amazon und Visa nähern sich an – Aktie testet Unterstützung
19.01.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.22 Marktüberblick: Hugo Boss nach Zahlen gesucht
19.01.22 Stimmung am Markt droht zu kippen
19.01.22 Jochen Staiger: eMobilität in Gefahr – Rohstoffmangel! | BX Swiss TV
18.01.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf QUALCOMM Inc, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc
18.01.22 Vontobel: derimail - Technologiewerte im Fokus
14.01.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie schiesst letztendlich hoch: Richemont verzeichnet starkes Umsatzwachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Wall Street geht mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Startup sagt Reichweitenangst den Kampf an: Tesla fährt dank neuer Batterie 1'000 Kilometer
Ripple im Rechtsstreit mit US-Börsenaufsicht: Urteil könnte noch im Frühling dieses Jahres gefällt werden
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Ex-CS-Präsident Horta-Osório tritt offenbar mit Millionensalär ab
Zur Rose-Aktie: Zur Rose verliert im Schlussquartal weiter an Schwung - Zur Rose möglicherweise Opfer von Hackerangriff
Welche Faktoren machen NFTs so wertvoll?
Laborstudie: Valneva-Impfstoff neutralisiert wohl Omikron-Variante - Valneva-Aktie gewinnt nachbörslich 45%
Burkhalter- und poenina-Aktien gewinnen schlussendlich: Burkhalter und poenina beraten über Fusion
Krypto-Rally unterbrochen: Experte hält dennoch an optimistischer Prognose von 100'000 US-Dollar fest

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit