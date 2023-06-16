Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Polymetal Aktie
16.06.2023 08:00:21

Polymetal: Further Extension to Exchange Offer Timetable

Polymetal
538.00 RUB
Kaufen Verkaufen

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Further Extension to Exchange Offer Timetable

16-Jun-2023 / 09:00 MSK

Release time

IMMEDIATE                           

LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY
ADR: AUCOY

Date

16 June 2023

 

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Further Extension to Exchange Offer Timetable

Polymetal International plc (the Company) announces the extension of the completion period for the exchange of certain Eligible Shares in consideration for Certificated Shares as announced in the Exchange Offer on 22 September 2022. The Exchange Offer was approved by Shareholders at the General Meeting on 12 October 2022.

Unless otherwise defined herein, defined terms have the same meaning as defined in the Exchange Offer Circular or the Re-domiciliation Circular, as appropriate.

Pursuant to the terms of the Exchange Offer set out in the combined shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting published by the Company on 22 September 2022 (the "Exchange Offer Circular"), and as set out in the announcements dated 22 September 2022, 6 October 2022 and 8 December 2022, the Company exercises its right to extend the period for exchange under the Exchange Offer.

The expected timetable for the Exchange Offer is updated as follows:

           2023

Latest time for completion of individual exchanges up to 15 September*

Announcement of results of each exchange up to 18 September*

The above times and/or dates may be subject to further change by the Company and in the event of any such change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

* The earlier of (i) this date, (ii) the date that the Re-domiciliation becomes effective and, (iii) if the authority granted to Directors with respect to the Exchange  Offer is not renewed at the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company (2023 AGM) the date of the 2023 AGM.

The Company continues to engage with the FCA in respect of an orderly termination of the London Listing (the London De-Listing). For the avoidance of doubt, any London De-Listing will be subject to shareholder approval and will take effect no less than 20 Business Days from the passing of the relevant London De-listing Resolution at a General Meeting.

References to times in this announcement are to British Summer Time. 

Further details of the Exchange Offer can be found in the Circular and in the FAQs, both of which can be found at: https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/. Save for the extended period for exchange and points referred to above, no other terms of the Exchange Offer are hereby amended.

Enquiries

Investor Relations

Polymetal International plc

ir@polymetalinternational.com

Evgeny Monakhov

+44 20 7887 1475 (UK)

Kirill Kuznetsov

+7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words targets, believes, expects, aims, intends, will, may, anticipates, would, could or should or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the companys control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the companys present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the companys actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the companys expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: POLY
LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 251302
EQS News ID: 1658591

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

