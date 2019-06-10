<
10.06.2019 08:00:01

Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Cockerill)

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Cockerill)

10-Jun-2019 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
 

 10 June 2019

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Ian Cockerill

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

NED (Non-executive director)

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Full name of the entity

 

Polymetal International plc

b)

 

Legal Entity Identifier Code

 

213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares

JE00B6T5S470

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

Price

Volume

Total

£ 8.754

6,500

£56,901.00

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

Price

Volume

Total

£ 8.754

6,500

£56,901.00

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

2019-06-07

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 9535
EQS News ID: 821697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

