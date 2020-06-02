Polymer Foam Market Worth $114.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polymer Foam Market by Resin Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), Foam Type (Rigid, Flexible), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polymer Foam Market is projected to grow from USD 90.7 billion in 2020 to USD 114.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Polymer foam is largely used in the building & construction, packaging, and furniture & bedding. The polyurethane segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market due to its properties such as low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties.



Polyurethane resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the polymer foam market.

PU foam is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible foams are used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. PU foams are mainly used in furniture & bedding and building & construction sectors. It is produced by many leading manufacturers. In addition, PU foam is a good choice for insulation and helps in reducing CO2 emissions. It is a versatile substance, in terms of properties, and is, therefore, suitable for use in construction and automotive industries. As the construction industry is growing rapidly in APAC, PU plays a dominant role in the growth of the overall polymer foam market in the region.

Footwear, sports & recreational is the fastest-growing segment of the overall polymer foam market.

The footwear, sports & recreational segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of polymer foam. The properties offered by polymer foams, such as good thermoforming capacity and creep resistance, make it suitable for use in many sporting goods such as skis, hockey sticks, snowboards, surfboards, and racing bicycle wheels. Using polymer foams in sporting goods make the final products lightweight and durable with high mechanical properties

APAC is the largest polymer foam market during the forecast period.

APAC is the leading market for polymer foam. The growth in the region is fueled by the booming economies of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Pu resin is a preferred choice in the building & construction industry in APAC. It is in high demand, as it is a low-cost material that provides low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties.

Key players operating in the polymer foams market include Sealed Air (U.S.), Arkema (France), Armacell (Germany), BASF (Germany), Borealis (Austria), Total (France), JSP (Japan), Kaneka (Japan), Recticel (Belgium), Rogers (U.S.), Sekisui Alveo (Switzerland), Synthos (Poland), Woodbridge (Canada), Zotefoams (U.K.), and others. Diverse product portfolio, strategically positioned R&D centers, continuous adoption of development strategies, and technological advancements are factors strengthening the market position of these companies. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their current market share in the polymer foam market.

