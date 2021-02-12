|
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type, Production Method, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length, Medium Chain Length), Production Method (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation, Methane Fermentation), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market is estimated to be USD 62 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2020 and 2025.
Factors such as stringent environmental laws and customer awareness will drive the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market. The major restraints for the market will be higher price of PHA as compared to the conventional polymers and performance issues related to its properties. However, the increasing scope in end-use segments and emergence of new raw materials will act as an opportunity for the market.
Short chain length is the largest type for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in 2019
Monomers can form various crystalline structures, such as short chain length monomers and medium chain length monomers .Short chain length PHA monomers consist of not more than four to ten carbon atoms. Some of the short chain length PHA monomers include Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), Poly-3-hydroxybutyrate (P3HB), and Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV). The structure determines the thermal and mechanical properties of the monomers, making them suitable for the use in diversified applications, for instance, environmental-friendly plastics, for packaging and biomedical. PHA monomers can also be used to produce biofuels. The applications best suited for short chain length PHAs, such as packaging materials and carry bags.
Sugar fermentation is estimated to be the largest production method in polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market between 2020 and 2025
Based on the production method, the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market has been segmented into as vegetable oil fermentation, sugar fermentation, and methane fermentation. The demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in this segment is mainly driven by the abundance of sugar source found in sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse which can be easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA. The market in sugar fermentation is projected to witness a higher CAGR in the forecasted year because of its abundance in sugar sources.
Packaging and food services industry is projected to account for the largest share of the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market between 2020 and 2025
The packaging & food services segment is the biggest source of plastic waste in the world. Through the ecosystem the petroleum based plastic gets into the food chain which causes toxicity in the environment. It takes around thousands and thousands years to degrade. Therefore to curb this problem biodegradable plastics comes to the rescue. These biodegradable plastics degrade within 180 days in the soil. These are used in many industries such as packaging and food services, biomedical, agricultures and others. PHA plays a key role in the packaging and food services industry. The demand for PHA in this segment is expected to increase because of its increasing use in several articles, including cups, lids, food containers, and other food service products. The rising environmental concerns, along with waste management issues are the key drivers of this segment.
Europe is expected to be the largest polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume
Europe is projected to be the largest market for the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) during the forecast period. Europe is the most promising market for bioplastics and related industries, including PHA. The European market is mostly driven by government regulations and a change in consumer behavior. The Europe market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe includes, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Benelux countries, and the Scandinavian countries.
The strict governmental law against single use plastic and increasing concerns over human health and safety are the key driving factors responsible for the market growth in the European region. The need for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the bioplastics industry in this region. The packaging and food services industry demands single use plastics and sustainable packaging. This increases the need for bioplastics, which in turn drives the market for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA). Moreover there are a large number of PHA manufacturers in European region which has a huge domestic market in the region, giving this the largest market share.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in PHA Market
4.2 Europe PHA Market, by Application and Country
4.3 PHA Market, by Production Method
4.4 PHA Market, by Region
4.5 PHA Market, Region Vs Application
4.6 PHA Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Evolution of PHA
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Governments' Green Procurement Policies
5.2.1.2 Vast Availability of Renewable and Cost-Effective Raw Materials
5.2.1.3 Biodegradability Driving the Consumption
5.2.1.4 Increasing Concerns for Human Health and Safety
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Price Compared to Conventional Polymers
5.2.2.2 Performance Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Scope in End-use Segments
5.2.3.2 Emergence of New Raw Materials
5.2.3.3 Potential for Cost Reduction Through Economy of Scale
5.2.3.4 Potential for Cost Reduction by Using Cyanobacteria
5.2.3.5 Growth Opportunities in APAC
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Manufacturing Technology Still in Initial Phase
5.2.4.2 Under-Utilization of PHA Manufacturing Plants
5.2.4.3 Expensive and Complex Production Process
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Supply Chain Analysis
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Shift in Revenue Streams due to Megatrends in End-use Industries
5.7 Connected Markets: Ecosystem
5.8 Case Studies
5.9 PHA Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios
5.10 Average Selling Price Trend
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.12.1 Regulations Related to PHA Market
5.13 Trade Data Statistics
5.13.1 Import of PHA
5.13.2 Export of PHA
5.14 COVID-19 Impact
5.14.1 Introduction
5.14.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.14.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.14.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on Economy - Scenario Assessment
5.15 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
5.15.1 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.15.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on PHA Market
6 Sources and Processes of PHA Production
6.1 General Production Process
6.2 Sugar Substrate or Carbohydrates from Plants
6.3 Triacylglycerols
6.4 Hydrocarbons
6.5 Strain Selection
6.6 Bio-Process and Downstream Process
6.6.1 Fermentation Process
6.6.1.1 Discontinuous Process
6.6.1.1.1 Batch Process
6.6.1.1.2 Fed-Batch Process
6.6.1.1.3 Fed-Batch Process with Cell Recycling Process
6.6.1.1.4 Repeated Fed-Batch
6.6.1.2 Continuous Process
6.6.1.2.1 Continuous Fed-Batch Process
6.6.1.2.2 One-Stage Chemostat
6.6.1.2.3 Two-Stage Chemostat
6.6.1.2.4 Multi-Stage Chemostat
6.6.2 Extraction Process
7 Production Capacity Analysis
8 PHA Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2.1 Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV)
8.2.1.1 PHV Polymers Can Form Single Crystals with Lamellar
8.2.2 P (4HB-CO-3HB)
8.2.2.1 Ratio of 4Hb and 3Hb Decides Properties of Co-Polymers
8.2.3 P (3HB-CO-3HV)
8.2.3.1 High Amount of HV Fraction Can Make Polymers More Elastic
8.2.4 Others
8.3 Medium Chain Length
8.3.1 P (Hydroxybutyrate-Co-Hydroxyoctanoate)
8.3.1.1 Nodax is the Most Common PHA
8.3.2 P (3HB-CO-3HV-CO-4HB)
8.3.2.1 Higher Mechanical Strength Making It Suitable for Medical Applications
8.3.3 Others
9 PHA Market, by Production Method
9.1 Introduction
10 PHA Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Packaging & Food Services
10.2.1 Packaging
10.2.1.1 Rigid Packaging
10.2.1.1.1 Rigid Packaging Segment to be Highly Impacted by PHA
10.2.1.2 Flexible Packaging
10.2.1.2.1 PHA to Replace Petroleum-Based Plastics in Flexible Packaging
10.2.1.3 Others
10.2.1.3.1 Loose-Fill
10.2.1.3.2 Compost Bags
10.2.2 Food Services
10.2.2.1 Cups
10.2.2.1.1 Biodegradable Disposable Cups Made of PHA Can Help Reduce Plastic Wastes
10.2.2.2 Trays
10.2.2.2.1 Sustainable Plastic Trays Can be Made from PHA-Based Plastics
10.2.2.3 Others
10.2.2.3.1 Containers
10.2.2.3.2 Jars
10.3 Biomedical
10.3.1 Sutures
10.3.1.1 Biodegradable Sutures with High Tensile Strength Can be Manufactured from PHA
10.3.2 Drug Release
10.3.2.1 Biocompatibility of PHA-Based Plastics is Suitable for Drug Carrier Applications
10.3.3 Others
10.4 Agriculture
10.4.1 Mulch Films
10.4.1.1 PHA-Based Mulch Films Allow Farmers to Directly Plow Fields
10.4.2 Plant Pots
10.4.2.1 Plant Pots Made of PHA Can Help Plant Growth in Initial Stages
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Bins
10.4.3.2 Chutes
10.4.3.3 Hoppers
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Wastewater Treatment
10.5.2 Cosmetics
10.5.3 Chemical Additives
10.5.4 3D Printing
11 PHA Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Market Share of Major Players
12.3.1 Danimer Scientific
12.3.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd
12.3.3 Kaneka Corporation
12.3.4 RWDC Industries
12.4 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2019
12.5 Competitive Benchmarking
12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
12.6.1 Stars
12.6.2 Emerging Leaders
12.6.3 Participants
12.7 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.8 Business Strategy Excellence
12.9 Startup and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Evaluation Matrix
12.9.1 Responsive Companies
12.9.2 Dynamic Companies
12.9.3 Starting Blocks
12.10 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.11 Business Strategy Excellence
12.12 Other Key Market Players
12.12.1 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
12.12.2 Yeild10 Bioscience
12.12.3 Earthbi
12.12.4 Biomatera Inc.
12.13 Revenue Analysis of Major Players, 2015-2019
12.14 Competitive Scenario
12.14.1 New Product Launches
12.14.2 Expansions
12.14.3 Agreements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Danimer Scientific
13.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
13.3 Newlight Technologies, LLC
13.4 Kaneka Corporation
13.5 Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.
13.6 Bio-On
13.7 RWDC Industries
13.8 Bochemie
13.9 Biomer
13.10 Polyferm Canada, Inc.
13.11 Other Players
13.11.1 Tepha Inc.
13.11.2 Bluepha Co. Ltd.
13.11.3 Full Cycle Bioplastics
13.11.4 Genecis Bioindustries Inc.
13.11.5 Terraverdae Bioworks Inc.
13.11.6 Mango Materials
13.11.7 Cardia Bioplastics
13.11.8 Phabio
13.11.9 Kerhea
13.11.10 Redpod (China) Co. Ltd.
13.11.11 Tianjin Greenbio Materials Co. Ltd.
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Limitation
14.3 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market
14.3.1 Market Definition
14.3.2 Market Overview
14.4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, by Region
14.4.1 APAC
14.4.1.1 By Country
14.4.1.2 By End-use Industry
14.4.2 Europe
14.4.2.1 By Country
14.4.2.2 By End-use Industry
14.4.3 North America
14.4.3.1 By Country
14.4.3.2 By End-use Industry
14.4.4 Rest of the World
14.4.4.1 By Country
14.4.4.2 By End-use Industry
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc7uhw
