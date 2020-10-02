02.10.2020 07:55:00

Polygon Announcement Regarding Masmovil Ibercom, S.A.

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Global Partners LLP has filed a contentious-administrative appeal with the Audiencia Nacional challenging the resolution of the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores made on 29 July 2020 in connection with the takeover bid for Masmovil Ibercom, S.A. by Lorca Telecom Bidco, S.A.U.

Contact: Polygon Global Partners LLP (ir@polygoninv.com)

Polygon Global Partners LLP

About Polygon:

Polygon is a global private investment firm founded in 2002 managing approximately $1.4 billion across a number of asset classes and businesses.  Its investment capabilities are supported by a robust operational and risk infrastructure. Polygon is a part of Tetragon Financial Group Limited's alternative asset management platform, TFG Asset Management.

For further information, please contact:

Tetragon:

Press Inquiries: 

Yuko Thomas
Investor Relations
ir@tetragoninv.com

Prosek Partners
Andy Merrill and Ryan FitzGibbon
+1 212 279 3115 ext. 216 and 234
Pro-tetragon@prosek.com

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities of Tetragon have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless they are registered under applicable law or exempt from registration. Tetragon does not intend to register any portion of its securities in the United States or to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. In addition, Tetragon has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of such Act. Tetragon is registered in the public register of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets under Section 1:107 of the Financial Markets Supervision Act as a collective investment scheme from a designated country.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polygon-announcement-regarding-masmovil-ibercom-sa-301144406.html

SOURCE Polygon Global Partners LLP

