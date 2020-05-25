Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
25.05.2020 13:16:00

Polygon Acquires Hiotlabs AB to Strengthen the Offering in Property Damage Prevention

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Hiotlabs AB. Hiotlabs is a Swedish based company offering market leading technology solutions based on Internet of Things and Machine Learning. The solutions consist of sensors and software platform, with the purpose of detecting and preventing water damages in buildings.

With joint forces and by combining technology and Property Damage Restoration Services, Polygon and Hiotlabs will be able to offer their customers end-to-end solutions for Property Damage Prevention.  

"I am very thrilled about this opportunity, which is an important part of our strategy to strengthen our offering in Property Damage Prevention. I am convinced that with our complementary strengths, we will be able to transform the industry," says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

"I have come to know Hiotlabs as a very innovative company with cutting edge technology and high customer focus Together we will offer new and attractive solutions to our customers and this will enable us to further consolidate our position as the industry leader," says Caroline Finslo, Head of Business of Development of Polygon Group. 

"After a long and fruitful collaboration with Polygon, I am very happy to become part of the Polygon family and I am excited about our joint opportunities to scale up and offer our solutions across Europe to many new insurance companies as well as to other customer segments. Polygon has a very strong culture and as the industry leader, with key relationships with customers who will benefit from our joint solutions, I consider Polygon as the perfect owner that will make it possible for us to realize our vision and growth ambitions", says Jonas Deibe", Co-founder and CEO of Hiotlabs AB.

Jonas Deibe and his team will all continue to work for Polygon to further develop and sell their solutions to the market, in close collaboration with their new Polygon colleagues. 

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46-70-607-85-79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-acquires-hiotlabs-ab-to-strengthen-the-offering-in-property-damage-prevention,c3118856

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3118856/1252927.pdf

Press release Hiotlabs 200525

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 495.80
2.74 %
Adecco Group 43.26
1.98 %
Zurich Insur Gr 291.10
1.82 %
Geberit 465.10
1.77 %
CieFinRichemont 53.08
1.76 %
UBS Group 9.54
0.36 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
0.20 %
The Swatch Grp 179.40
0.11 %
Swisscom 490.90
-0.41 %
Givaudan 3’418.00
-0.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
10:23
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:17
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
10:00
Impact of Negative Rates on Currencies and Credit Flow
09:47
Der Markt wartet auf neue Impulse
06:14
Daily Markets: SMI – 200er-EMA im Fokus / Apple – Doppeltop?
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump vollzieht Kehrtwende: Die Dollar-Stärke ist "eine grossartige Sache"
Überbewertung bei Aktien? So positionieren sich zwei Börsenexperten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wirecard-Konkurrent Square: Was kann der Payment-Konzern des Twitter-CEOs?
SMI freundlich -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Goldman Sachs: Auch dieser Rohstoff könnte es neben Öl schwer haben
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: Wie beliebt ist der polarisierende Konzernchef bei Investoren wirklich?
Rückzahlung der Lufthansa-Hilfen bei Rückkehr in Gewinnzone
VW muss im Dieselskandal Schadenersatz zahlen - Aktie fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen am Montag Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost orientierten sich am Montag gen Norden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB