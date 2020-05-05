05.05.2020 08:50:00

Polygon AB (publ) - Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great start to the year despite the corona outbreak.

FIRST QUARTER 2020           

  • Sales grew 17.0% to EUR 187.1 million, organic growth amounted to 9.7% and acquired growth contributed 7.7%.         
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 12.4 million, an increase of 24% compared to last year.         
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 10.5 million (8.1).          
  • In January, Polygon closed the acquisition of Saneringsfirman Hedbergs AB in Sweden.           
  • In March, Polygon acquired the remaining shares of Polygon A/S in Denmark.           
  • For the first quarter 2020, the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has been limited for the Group.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 5th of May 2020. For participation in investor's call at 11.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com 
or contact
Martin Hamner
Chief Financial Officer
martin.hamner@polygongroup.com
+46 70 607 85 79

