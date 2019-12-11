Polyethylene Glycol Market Registered Healthy CAGR 5.8% by 2026 with Top Key Players International, Noah Technologies Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Norq, Clariant | Data Bridge Mar...

|
Polyethylene Glycol Market Registered Healthy CAGR 5.8% by 2026 with Top Key Players International, Noah Technologies Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Norq, Clariant
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report brings into focus public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analyzing market information. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market's growth prospects and restrictions. Furthermore, drivers and restraints of the market assessed in the Global Polyethylene Glycol Market report makes you aware about how the product is being utilized in the recent market environment and provides estimations about the future practice. Global Polyethylene Glycol Market report is of huge importance in many aspects for better understanding of the market, which lead to sky-scraping business growth.
Global Polyethylene Glycol Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population and different diseases.
Influencing players of Global Polyethylene Glycol Market are International, Noah Technologies Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Norq, Clariant, HAPEC, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical and Shanghai Taijie Chemical, SABIC,LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, INEOS, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Dow, Liaoning Oxiranchem, India Glycols , Mitsui Chemicals, Merck KGaA, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical, Dynalene,ProChem
Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is linear synthetic polyether formed by polymerization of ethylene glycol and by reacting with itself gives broad range of polyethylene glycol compounds. It has ability to attach different reactive functional groups to the terminal sites of PEG polymers, which expands its characteristics. It has been classified into various grades and categories for various applications by the means of their molecular weights and the average molecular weight of the compound ranges from 200 to 8000. It is highly soluble, hygroscopic, viscous, odourless, non-volatile and stable compound.
Segmentation: Polyethylene Glycol Market
Global Polyethylene Glycol Market is segmented into three notable segments, which are grade, form, and application.
- Based on grade, the market is segmented into polyethylene glycol 200, polyethylene glycol 300, polyethylene glycol 400, polyethylene glycol 400 FCC grade, polyethylene glycol 3350, polyethylene glycol 4000, polyethylene glycol 6000 and others.
- Based on form, the market is segmented into opaque liquid, white waxy solid, and flakes/powder.
- Based on application, the market is segmented into healthcare, building and construction, industrial, cosmetics/personal care and others. Healthcare is sub-segmented into colonoscopy, barium enema preparation and pharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals are further segmented into ointments, tablets and others. Building and construction is sub-segmented into ceramic tiles, paints, coatings, and others. Cosmetics/personal care is sub-segmented into skin cream,
Recent Developments:
- In March 2019, INEOS announced the about maximizing the size of its Ethylene Oxide Derivatives (EOD) and Ethylene Oxide (EO) at the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will help in growing the EO merchant market and meeting the growing needs of the customer. By Doubling, the capacity of the manufacturing facility will help in giving reliable products and securing company's position in the market.
- In November 2018, Dow announced expanding a low capital, high-ROIC investment to increase its production capacity polyethylene glycols. The expansion was made particularly for expanding the capacity of CARBOWAX SENTRY polyethylene glycols. The company made this investment to meet the growing needs of our customers in these high-value markets.
