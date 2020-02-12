+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 08:00:00

Poly to Deliver European Businesses Zoom Rooms-Ready Within 48 Hours

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announces a strategic commitment to deliver its Zoom customer base Poly collaboration gear within two days. Poly is partnering with Starin Marketing Inc., a Midwich Group company, and a leading AV distributor that specializes in audio, video, multimedia, lighting and communication solutions, to deliver a gold-standard of service exclusively to Zoom customers. The native Zoom video bar Poly Studio Xwill be one of the first solutions to be delivered to European customers as part of this strategic commitment.

Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly)

The purpose-built Studio X video bars feature an easy plug-and-play set up that brings Zoom Rooms out of the laptop in one-click, and into meeting rooms or collaborative workspaces such as the huddle rooms. The solutions put the "mojo" back into meetings with technology that is easy to deploy, easy to manage, and easy to use.

"Our next-generation solutions are a driving force for productive, authentic and meaningful workplace communication," said Nick Tidd, vice president, global channel sales, Poly. "We built Poly Studio X to deliver a radically simple Zoom Rooms experience. Today's announcement is part of our commitment to make Zoom Rooms deployment even faster to European customers and serves our broader vision of a world of work that is even more collaborative, productive and effortless."

"Zoom has a long-standing relationship with Poly, as well as Starin, and together our mission is to make video collaboration easier and smarter," said Jeff Smith, head of Zoom Rooms, Zoom. "Customers increasingly rely on Zoom Rooms for effective meetings, and Poly Studio X is enhancing meeting rooms with a purpose-built appliance that seamlessly delivers a positive collaboration experience."

Poly's commitment to speedy delivery of the Studio X family, powered by Starin, will start immediately in Europe. More Poly solutions will be added to Starin's distribution over the coming months to create an end-to-end meeting room technology portfolio for the customers to choose from, including Poly Studio USB solution for huddle rooms, Poly G7500 all-in-one meeting room solution and Poly Trio conference phones family.

"One of Starin's strategic goals is to help more customers in the plug-and-play UC market where Poly Studio X is already in high demand," said Bobby Swartz, president, Starin. "Our partnership with Poly will strengthen our European acceleration program and suits our role as a high-value Zoom distributor partner and our strong global footprint in the UC market." 

Poly is exhibiting at Integrated System Europe 2020's UC Hall this week, and the company's product line-up at booths 11 B-140 and 11 A-150 includes Poly Studio X, the company's next-generation huddle room meeting technology. Other solutions on show include Poly Savi 8200 Office and UC series headsets, Poly Voyager series headsets with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), Poly Elara 60 series mobile phone station, and Poly G7500, a one-stop meeting room solution.

About Poly
Plantronics, Inc. ("Poly" – formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partners' services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Poly Media Contact:
Sonal Bisht
Poly
+44 1753 723 726  
sonal.bisht@poly.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-to-deliver-european-businesses-zoom-rooms-ready-within-48-hours-301003363.html

SOURCE Poly

