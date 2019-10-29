+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 14:37:00

Pollo Tropical® Donates $200,000 To Chef José Andrés's Charitable Organization, World Central Kitchen, In Support Of Hurricane Relief In The Bahamas

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Tropical® has announced that it will donate $200,000.00 to Chef José Andrés's charitable organization, World Central Kitchen, in support of the organization's hurricane relief efforts in the Bahamas. The company pledged $1.00 from every Original Family Meal sold from September 15 through October 6.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with Chef José Andrés and his work with World Central Kitchen. We want to extend our thanks to our guests and suppliers whose support of this initiative made this donation possible," said Richard Stockinger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Pollo Tropical.

"We greatly appreciate the generosity of Pollo Tropical," shared Executive Director of World Central Kitchen, Nate Mook. "Support like theirs is what enables us to continue to cook and deliver hot, nutritious meals to those in need in the Bahamas."

World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, the organization's method of operations is to be a first responder and then to collaborate and galvanize solutions with local chefs to solve the problem of hunger, immediately following a disaster.

About Pollo Tropical®
Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official

Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.  

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., (NASDAQ:FRGI) owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:            
Jack Wolfe, 786-326-6763; jack@impactpublicity.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pollo-tropical-donates-200-000-to-chef-jose-andress--charitable-organization-world-central-kitchen-in-support-of-hurricane-relief-in-the-bahamas-300947238.html

SOURCE Pollo Tropical

