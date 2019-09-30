+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Poll - Canadians Divided on Electoral Issues

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Consumer research firm Potloc has released results of a poll conducted earlier this month whose findings indicate that the divisions among Canadians go well beyond party affiliation. The FULL REPORT CAN BE FOUND HERE, and includes information on:

  • Most important issues to Canadians, broken down by region and by party affiliation
  • Which party leaders are most trustworthy
  • Who is most fit to lead Canada
  • Whether voters in each region believe they are better off since the last federal election
  • Regional perceptions of Canada's role on the global stage, and;
  • How much support from each of the parties is likely to vote strategically and cast their vote for a party other than the one they most identify with.

This provides a glimpse into the reasons why regional divisions have become so pronounced, and how that has impacted Canada's political discourse.

"We see that the priorities of Canadians are fundamentally different in various parts of the country. These divisions go beyond party ideology, and impact people's day to day lives." said Marc Di Gaspero, Head of Research – North America at Potloc. "We also saw that a significant number of Canadians are already planning to vote strategically, abandoning the party they identify with most in order to prevent vote splitting."

All of the data has been broken down both along party lines, as well as regionally across Canada (BC, AB, SK & MB, ON, QC, Atlantic). These regional & ideological differences show vastly different priorities among Canada's different socio-economic groups.

About Potloc

Potloc unlocks consumer insights for hundreds of businesses, helping them solve ongoing challenges like improving customer experience, convert competitor's clients into their own and build better products or services.  How? We've reinvented consumer research by conducting geotargeted surveys through social networks – offering a real alternative to traditional research methods that haven't evolved along modern consumers. For us, consumers are people – not just numbers, so we thrive by giving them a voice in their communities. We do this while empowering the enterprises that serve them with valuable insights that translate into profit. Headquartered in Montreal and founded in 2014, Potloc has grown to nearly 60 employees, with global offices in Canada and Europe. Check us out at www.potloc.com

SOURCE Potloc

