Poll - Canadians Divided on Electoral Issues

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Consumer research firm Potloc has released results of a poll conducted earlier this month whose findings indicate that the divisions among Canadians go well beyond party affiliation. The FULL REPORT CAN BE FOUND HERE, and includes information on:

Most important issues to Canadians, broken down by region and by party affiliation

Which party leaders are most trustworthy

Who is most fit to lead Canada

Whether voters in each region believe they are better off since the last federal election

Regional perceptions of Canada's role on the global stage, and;

This provides a glimpse into the reasons why regional divisions have become so pronounced, and how that has impacted Canada's political discourse.

"We see that the priorities of Canadians are fundamentally different in various parts of the country. These divisions go beyond party ideology, and impact people's day to day lives." said Marc Di Gaspero, Head of Research – North America at Potloc. "We also saw that a significant number of Canadians are already planning to vote strategically, abandoning the party they identify with most in order to prevent vote splitting."

All of the data has been broken down both along party lines, as well as regionally across Canada (BC, AB, SK & MB, ON, QC, Atlantic). These regional & ideological differences show vastly different priorities among Canada's different socio-economic groups.



