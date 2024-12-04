Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’775 -0.1%  SPI 15’694 -0.1%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’385 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’978 0.5%  Gold 2’633 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’498 3.7%  Dollar 0.8797 0.1%  Öl 71.1 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Swatch1225515
Top News
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49
Analyst warnt: NVIDIA-Aktie könnte vor Herausforderungen stehen
Goldman Sachs-Analyse enthüllt: Darum investieren Hedgefonds jetzt in diesen umstrittenen Sektor
So verdienen Reiseblogger Geld
Musks Klage beleuchtet Machtfragen bei OpenAI und Microsofts Einfluss
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

05.12.2024 00:04:16

Political Chaos May Weigh On South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 50 points or 2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,460-point plateau although it has a positive lead for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates, although geopolitics may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

South Korea Might be the exception here, however, after the country fell into political chaos on Tuesday when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law but lifted the decree hours later. Officials have pledged unlimited support to stabilize markets.

As a result, the KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, chemicals and technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 36.10 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 2,464.00 after trading between 2,442.46 and 2,483.04. Volume was 661.09 million shares worth 13.07 trillion won. There were 733 decliners and 175 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 6.56 percent, while KB Financial crashed 5.73 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 6.67 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.93 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.77 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 1.91 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.88 percent, Naver retreated 3.11 percent, LG Chem declined 2.30 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 2.33 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 3.83 percent, POSCO shed 0.91 percent, SK Telecom lost 2.00 percent, KEPCO cratered 8.82 percent, Hyundai Mobis skidded 1.65 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 2.56 percent and Kia Motors perked 0.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session before all ending at record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 308.51 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 45,014.04, while the NASDAQ spiked 254.21 points or 1.30 percent to close at 19,735.12 and the S&P gained 36.61 points or 0.61 percent to end at 6,086.49.

The strength on Wall Street was generated by optimism about the outlook for interest rates following the release of some weaker than expected U.S. economic data.

Payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed more than anticipated last month.

Following the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 75.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points later this month.

However, during remarks later in the afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank will take a cautious approach to cutting rates due to the continued strength of the economy.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as political chaos in South Korea and France. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January closed down $1.40 or 2 percent at $68.54 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release Q3 figures for gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after added 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year in the previous three months.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2024
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’274.83 19.65 BA4SLU
Short 12’515.69 13.87 7CSSMU
Short 12’984.10 8.93 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’774.70 06.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’317.70 19.98 SSZMIU
Long 11’051.45 13.87 SSRM3U
Long 10’565.14 8.83 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Diese Aktien lagen im dritten Quartal im US-Depot der UBS
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Stadler-Rail-Aktie profitiert: Stadler erhält Signaltechnik-Grossauftrag in Atlanta
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Freitagnachmittag gesucht
Dow im Minus, NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch geknackt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
VW-Aktie trotzdem höher: VW-Beschäftigte legen erneut Arbeit nieder - Druck auf Vorstand steigt
Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel an
Elon Musk enthüllt: Wahrheit über Tesla-Phone - Bald schon Realität?
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Holcim will Nordamerika-Abspaltung zusätzlich an SIX kotieren
Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2024 im Portfolio von Zurich Insurance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten