Political Chaos May Weigh On South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 50 points or 2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,460-point plateau although it has a positive lead for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates, although geopolitics may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

South Korea Might be the exception here, however, after the country fell into political chaos on Tuesday when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law but lifted the decree hours later. Officials have pledged unlimited support to stabilize markets.

As a result, the KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board, especially among the financials, chemicals and technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 36.10 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 2,464.00 after trading between 2,442.46 and 2,483.04. Volume was 661.09 million shares worth 13.07 trillion won. There were 733 decliners and 175 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plunged 6.56 percent, while KB Financial crashed 5.73 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 6.67 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 0.93 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.77 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 1.91 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.88 percent, Naver retreated 3.11 percent, LG Chem declined 2.30 percent, Lotte Chemical slumped 2.33 percent, SK Innovation surrendered 3.83 percent, POSCO shed 0.91 percent, SK Telecom lost 2.00 percent, KEPCO cratered 8.82 percent, Hyundai Mobis skidded 1.65 percent, Hyundai Motor stumbled 2.56 percent and Kia Motors perked 0.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session before all ending at record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 308.51 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 45,014.04, while the NASDAQ spiked 254.21 points or 1.30 percent to close at 19,735.12 and the S&P gained 36.61 points or 0.61 percent to end at 6,086.49.

The strength on Wall Street was generated by optimism about the outlook for interest rates following the release of some weaker than expected U.S. economic data.

Payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed more than anticipated last month.

Following the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 75.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points later this month.

However, during remarks later in the afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank will take a cautious approach to cutting rates due to the continued strength of the economy.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as political chaos in South Korea and France. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January closed down $1.40 or 2 percent at $68.54 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release Q3 figures for gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to rise 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after added 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year in the previous three months.