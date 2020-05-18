18.05.2020 12:04:00

Polin Waterparks Introduces Next Level Image Recognition Technology: AIPIX

KOCAELI, Turkey, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polin Waterparks, industry leader in waterslide innovation and technology integration, is proud to extend their expertise to full amusement parks with the launch of their brand-new waterpark image recognition technology; AIPIX.

For ages, waterparks and amusement parks have been family favorite destinations and it's not just because of the thrilling rides or amazing food, it's because of the overall experience and the memories it creates. And that's exactly what keeps guests returning to the same parks! That's why capturing those memories and making them long-lasting is so invaluable. With AIPIX, it's easier than ever for guests and owners to capture more experiences in action than ever before.

AIPIX is a next-level image recognition technology that is much more complicated and advanced than the common face recognitions systems that need a clear portrait shot to properly detect the individual. With its specially developed artificial intelligence architecture, AIPIX can detect the individual even if their eyes are closed, face is partially blocked or if they are widely screaming. With the strategically placed cameras, owners can capture these memories in real time, live videos, stills and from the best points of view.

Unique Benefits

VISITOR'S ENGAGEMENT: Very easy, extremely smart and user-friendly interface that allows visitors to explore, buy, and share by using only their 'selfie'.

SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING: Visitors can instantly share their experiences in their social media posts which provides parks with instant, natural and free social media marketing.

INSTANT AND LONG LASTING MEMORIES: With the instant uploads to the visitors phone, it allows them to spend more time, and money, in the park rather than standing in long lines at the end of the ride waiting for their photos to upload for purchase. These instant images can be purchased now, or later which provides long lasting memories and revenue.

INCREASE BUSINESS INSIGHTS: AIPIX can provide personalised and general insight and data analytics to owners including usages, gender, age, locations, time and even relations.

NO CAPITAL EXPENSES: This unique business model provides park owners with a cutting-edge image recognition technology, professional installation and an instant revenue stream without any up front costs.

COMPATIBLE WITH ALL SMART PHONES, HANDS FREE: AIPIX's technology is compatible with all smart phones and instantly uploads photos and videos to visitors for their viewing and purchasing. This instant upload also allows visitors to put down their phones and just enjoy the ride.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or

Contact: 
Sohret Pakis at +90-262-656-64-67 or 
sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169265/AIPIX.jpg

