Policymakers and Professionals to Examine U.S. Tax Reform, Global Developments and Future of Tax at TCPI Symposium

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Policymakers, economists and professionals from government, industry and academia will explore key issues facing U.S. businesses relating to U.S. tax reform and global developments at the 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium presented by the Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI), Feb. 13-14, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The two-day symposium is titled, "Hindsight is 2020: What the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and Global Developments Tell Us about the Future of Tax." Among key topics will be: the real world effects of the TCJA and how it has changed thinking about global investment; how efforts by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to reform international tax standards could impact the U.S. tax system; and what some significant recently proposed changes to the U.S. tax system might mean for the future of tax.  KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, is program manager for the 2020 event.

Phillip Swagel, director of the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, is scheduled on Day One to deliver the keynote address, which will examine economic forces that are poised to shape the U.S. budgetary outlook, including both spending commitments and revenue sources. Also on Day One, Michael Desmond, chief counsel, Internal Revenue Service and assistant general counsel, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, will offer commentary prior to the program's luncheon.

The TCPI's Pillar of Excellence Award will be presented during the Day One luncheon to Grace Perez-Navarro, deputy director of the Center for Tax Policy and Administration at the OECD.

On Day Two, Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, will address the symposium via video on the current state of the digital tax project at the OECD.

A panel at the event that will offer a U.S. response to the OECD director's comments will include: 

  • Randy Gartin, chief tax counsel – Republican staff, U.S. House Ways and Means Committee;
  • Beth Bell, Democratic tax counsel, U.S. House Ways and Means Committee;
  • Tiffany Smith, chief tax counsel, Democratic staff, U.S. Senate Finance Committee, and
  • Mark Warren, chief tax counsel, Republican staff, U.S. Senate Finance Committee.

Congressional commentary in support of the TCJA will be presented via videos on Day One from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee; Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), ranking member of the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee; U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA).

TCPI's 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium is aimed at CFOs, chief tax officers, vice presidents of finance, attorneys, accountants and controllers from companies large and small.

The full agenda can be accessed here. For more details, including registration information, please visit TCPI's website at www.tcpi.org.

The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI), which was created in 1997, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and non-partisan public research and educational organization. TCPI was created to help bring about a better understanding of significant federal tax policies that impact businesses and the national economy through careful study, thoughtful evaluation and open discussion.  TCPI is affiliated with The Tax Council, an association established in 1966 for senior-level tax professionals who work together to promote sound federal tax and fiscal policies.

Contact:  
Robert Nihen
KPMG LLP                                                                                                                                           201-307-8296
rnihen@kpmg.com 
On Twitter: @rgnihen

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/policymakers-and-professionals-to-examine-us-tax-reform-global-developments-and-future-of-tax-at-tcpi-symposium-301003190.html

SOURCE Tax Council Policy Institute

