03.10.2023 20:06:38
Policane® Natural Sweetener Found to Have Low Glycemic Index
OCALA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Policane®, a natural sweetener made from sugar cane juice in a patented process, has been found to have a low glycemic index (GI) in a study by IFP Suisse SA. According to the study Policane® has a GI of 51.7+/- 3.66. The study also found that Policane® had a 42% lower GI than white sugar. In its conclusion, the study recommends for Policane® a low glycaemic index product classification under International Standard ISO26642.
"We are excited to share the results of this study, providing that Policane® is a low-GI sweetener,” said Jorge Enrique Gonzalez, Manager and CEO at PoliCane Co., LLC. "Policane® retains the best parts of the sugar cane stripped away in refined sugar. Policane® is a natural and sustainable sweetener that the world needs.”
Policane® is currently produced under license in Costa Rica and can be used in recipes for all sweetened food and beverages, including baked goods, coffee, tea, colas, sauces, ketchup and desserts.
For more information about Policane®, see www.policane.net. For information concerning licensing, production and order contact: marianaagonzalez@policane.net
Contact:
Mariana Gonzalez,
Chief Operations Officer
PoliCane Co., LLC
marianaagonzalez@policane.net
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a6882b-9b91-43ec-a7ea-76c1e99573e0
