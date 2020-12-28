SMI 10’592 1.7%  SPI 13’200 1.6%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’787 1.5%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’578 1.0%  Gold 1’876 -1.7%  Bitcoin 24’064 3.1%  Dollar 0.8906 0.0%  Öl 51.7 0.8% 
28.12.2020 13:10:00

Polestar Makes Strong Statement with Arrival in The Hamptons at The Baker House 1650

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, The MJS Groupe came together with Polestar Manhattan at The Baker house 1650 for the brands' first experiential introduction into the Hamptons.

Polestar has been redefining both design and performance standards as one of the top emerging electric vehicle and hybrid manufacturers. Now they are stunning us with two glorious models: The Polestar 1 & 2.

During a curated tour, Polestar made its first entrance into the Hamptons during a series of drive events with their East Coast partner, Manhattan Motor Cars showcasing both the 1 and 2. Officially, Polestar Manhattan and team were onsight at the exclusive, invite-only experience held at the notable Baker House 1650 in East Hampton. The limited group of attendees were given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Polestar 2 and were introduced to the brands' edgy style, sustainability and performance.

Manhattan Motor Cars, which is one of three, first retail partners for Polestar in the US, brought four Polestar vehicles as part of this exciting weekend event. Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar USA both greeted guests and provided vehicle knowledge alongside Marketing Manager Christopher Schultz. Robert Marchhart, Director of Marketing for the Manhattan Motor Cars family and his team safely executed the driving experience which wound through the beautiful Hamptons' winter scenery and coastline. This tour, which was produced by The MJS Groupe and was held over a two-day activation, featured a luxurious catered luncheon in partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty with homemade baked seasonal favorites, post-drive bubbles by Champagne A L'EST and also showcased Drive Coffee, which is inspired by the world of motorsports racing.

After speaking with Hembrough, we were told that the future of Polestar will be held with the 3 - an addition to the brand's portfolio that will be a fully electric performance SUV and one that is excitingly anticipated.

For more Information, to see all Hi-Res Images and to Download the Official Press Release please visit: https://mjsgroupe.com/polestar

Press Contact: Michael Snell, The MJS Groupe
Email: michael@mjsgroupe.com  
Phone: 347.695.7764

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polestar-makes-strong-statement-with-arrival-in-the-hamptons-at-the-baker-house-1650-301198548.html

SOURCE The Baker House 1650

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 80.84
2.89 %
Lonza Grp 568.20
2.56 %
Alcon 58.80
2.47 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’036.00
2.12 %
CieFinRichemont 80.44
1.75 %
SGS 2’667.00
0.91 %
CS Group 11.45
0.79 %
Givaudan 3’703.00
0.57 %
LafargeHolcim 48.30
0.52 %
UBS Group 12.53
-0.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
08:21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie vorbörslich tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie im Plus
Rekordrally hält an: Bitcoin schafft es zwischenzeitlich über 28'000 US-Dollar
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot
Kryptowährungen gewinnen an Bedeutung: Bitcoin könnte laut Experte US-Dollar als Reservewährung ablösen
Clariant-Grossaktionär pocht auf Sonderdividende und Amtszeitbeschränkung - Aktie in Grün
Von der Garage bis an die Börse: Die Erfolgsgeschichte von Apple
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar
SMI weit im Plus -- DAX mit Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Renditestarkes Risiko: CAT-Bonds - Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es für Privatanleger?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI weit im Plus -- DAX mit Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legen am Montag kräftig zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit